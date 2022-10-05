Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

New England linebacker, Josh Uche, was thrilled that the NFL gave the players the freedom to put their family history on display and for viewers that don't know a lot about Nigeria he gave a hint that it could be your next vacation destination.

"When you think about Nigeria you really don't think about beaches but it's actually pretty tropical. There are a few beaches, the food is amazing and there are a lot of great people that come from there," said Uche.

Patriots' wide receiver, Nelson Agholor, also from Nigeria shared a similar statement to Uche down to his favorite Nigerian dish, Jollof Rice.

Kendrick Bourne and Daniel Eukale both claiming American Samoa on their helmet, are another duo on the Patriots roster that share the same heritage. Eukale spent the first 13 years of his life on the island, while Bourne hasn't been to the motherland yet but he hopes to take his first trip there in March.

"I told him [Kendrick Bourne] if he wants to go back to the motherland just let me know. It's paradise out there with the beaches on the island," said Eukale.

Brian Hoyer said it was a no-brainer for him to carry the German flag on his helmet for two weeks because in addition to his dad being German, he also has dual-citizenship there too.

"With the NFL playing in Germany this year there is a lot of excitement with that and so I was excited to show Germany off on my helmet and hopefully one day get to play there too," said Hoyer.

Another Patriots' player with German ties is kicker, Nick Folk. Similar to Hoyer, his dad is also from Germany and came over to the United States in 1951.

"It means a lot because a lot of my heritage is from Germany and even though I haven't been back to Germany since high school it still means a lot to my family and I," said Folk.