 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots players attend Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF with Lionel Messi in town

Report: Patriots Ink Barmore to Four-Year Extension

Film Review: Analyzing Second-Round WR Ja'Lynn Polk's Fit in the Patriots Offense

Reports: Patriots Undrafted Rookie Roundup

Analysis: A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Class

Jerod Mayo: "I'm excited about the players that we have"

Joe Milton III: "You have to compete, nothing is given to you"

Exclusive 1-on-1 Interviews with Ja'Lynn Polk and Caedan Wallace

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Instant Analysis: Patriots Tab Another Quarterback with Joe Milton

Unfiltered 1-on-1 with Matt Groh: Draft Pick Reaction

Joe Milton III College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Inside the Draft Room for the Patriots Fourth Round Selections

Marcellas Dial Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Patriots Sixth Round Pick Marcellas Dial in Action

Patriots Unfilered: Day 3 Draft Show, Matt Groh on Fourth Round Picks, Javon Baker and Layden Robinson Interviews

Instant Analysis: Patriots Stay on Offensive in Draft's Fourth Round

Javon Baker: "I just can't wait to put on that uniform"

Layden Robinson: "I'm a versatile guy, anything they need from me i'll do"

Javon Baker College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Patriots players attend Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF with Lionel Messi in town

With Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in town to face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium, a handful of Patriots players were in attendance to watch the match.

Apr 29, 2024 at 12:15 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
David Silverman

For a handful of New England Patriots players, Saturday night was the first time they watched a game at Gillette Stadium that wasn't theirs.

But with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in town to face the New England Revolution, what better opportunity?

Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, perhaps the team's most vocal soccer fan, served as honorary captain for the match and facilitated the coin toss that determined who started with possession. He had been looking forward to the opportunity, as expressed to the Patriots content team last week.

Smith-Schuster wasn't the only one intrigued to watch soccer royalty play against the home team.

Ja'Whaun Bentley, Joshua Uche, Brendan Schooler, Chad Ryland, Jahlani Tavai, Marcus Jones, Anfernee Jennings, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., William Bradley-King, Antonio Gibson, Sione Takitaki, Chukwuma Okorafor and Kawaan Baker all took advantage of the special occasion.

Related Content

news

Get to know Patriots first-round draft pick Drake Maye

The anticipation is over with the New England Patriots selecting Drake Maye third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, it's time to get acquainted with his off-the-field scouting report.
news

Kevin Hart to host 'roast' of Patriots legend Tom Brady live on Netflix next month

"I played in the NFL so I'm not worried about a bunch of comedians -- trust me."
news

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

April is Month of the Military Child, and New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon made sure those living on Ramstein Air Base in Germany weren't forgotten.
news

Kendrick Bourne and Patriots teammates take in Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium

Kendrick Bourne, Marcus Jones, DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Chad Ryland, and Antonio Gibson were among New England Patriots players who came out to Gillette Stadium for Monster Energy Supercross over the weekend.
news

Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

In an epic Boston Day fit for an epic New England athlete, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski served as Grand Marshall for the Boston Marathon before throwing out the first pitch for the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday.
news

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Patriots returner/defensive back Marcus Jones is making his golf debut at the Club Car Championship Pro Am.
news

Jonathan Jones, new wife Andressa share stunning photos from island wedding

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones and his new wife Andressa were married on a private island in Florida last weekend. A handful of current and former teammates were present.
news

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Facing free agency, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry opened up about his decision to sign on for three more years in New England.
news

Rob Gronkowski to serve as Grand Marshall for 2024 Boston Marathon

The Boston Athletic Association has named New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski as its 2024 Patriots' Award recipient, and the four-time Super Bowl champion will serve as Grand Marshall of this year's Boston Marathon.
news

Patriots employees celebrate International Women's Day by sharing experiences working in sports

In honor of International Women's Day, Patriots.com highlighted five women across various levels and departments of Kraft Sports + Entertainment to share their unique journeys and celebrate women in football.
news

Christian Barmore bought his mom new home, shares video of her reaction

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore appears to have purchased a new home for his mother based on a video he shared to Instagram on Sunday.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots players attend Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF with Lionel Messi in town

Report: Patriots Ink Barmore to Four-Year Extension

Film Review: Analyzing Second-Round WR Ja'Lynn Polk's Fit in the Patriots Offense

Reports: Patriots Undrafted Rookie Roundup

Transcripts: Jerod Mayo Day 3 Draft Press Conference 

Analysis: A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Class

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Get Hyped for the 2024 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected eight players in the 2024 NFL Draft. Get hyped for this year's Patriots draft class.

Jerod Mayo: "I'm excited about the players that we have"

Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media after making final draft pick on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Joe Milton III: "You have to compete, nothing is given to you"

Patriots Sixth Round Draft pick, Joe Milton III addresses the media on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Exclusive 1-on-1 Interviews with Ja'Lynn Polk and Caedan Wallace

Watch as Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Patriots second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk and third-round pick Caedan Wallace.

Jaheim Bell College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Watch college highlights from Florida tight end Jaheim Bell. Bell was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots select Jaheim Bell with No. 231 pick in 2024 draft

The New England Patriots select Florida State Seminoles tight end Jaheim Bell in Round 7 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 231 overall pick (via a trade with the Chicago Bears).
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 2 draft picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising