Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

The New England Patriots Foundation is working to make sure that doesn't happen at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School in Dorchester, Mass., and four players spent Wednesday morning surprising students and teachers with the donation of 15 TouchView displays.

"It's been our goal to support the MLK School in any way possible. Throughout the school year, we've had the pleasure of getting to know all the students and faculty members here, and I must say, we're very impressed. It's been another challenging year, but with hard work and perseverance, we've all had a very successful school year. But school isn't over yet. There's still a lot of learning left to do, and that's why we're here today."