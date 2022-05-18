Official website of the New England Patriots

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Deatrich Wise, Kendrick Bourne, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant surprised students and teachers with the donation, made possible by the Ockers Company and the Patriots Foundation.

May 18, 2022
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

As the internet and technology continue to transform education drastically, children in underprivileged areas often get left behind.

The New England Patriots Foundation is working to make sure that doesn't happen at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School in Dorchester, Mass., and four players spent Wednesday morning surprising students and teachers with the donation of 15 TouchView displays.

"Back in the fall, we selected MLK for our Adopt-A-School program. Do you remember that?" Patriots executive director of community affairs Andre Tippett said, addressing the morning assembly called for the entire school.

"It's been our goal to support the MLK School in any way possible. Throughout the school year, we've had the pleasure of getting to know all the students and faculty members here, and I must say, we're very impressed. It's been another challenging year, but with hard work and perseverance, we've all had a very successful school year. But school isn't over yet. There's still a lot of learning left to do, and that's why we're here today."

In a partnership with the Ockers Company, the Patriots Foundation was able to make the gift possible and offer a demonstration with the interactive screens to the audience.

Deatrich Wise, Joejuan Wililams, Myles Bryant and Kendrick Bourne tagged along with two cheerleaders and Pat the Patriot, usting through the back doors of the auditorium to the excitement of kids in kindergarten through the eighth grade.

"I hope you take advantage of these," Bourne said, addressing the assembly. "It will really help with your education. Technology is really advanced, nowadays."

His teammates echoed similar statements of guidance and encouragement to stay in school, take advantage of every opportunity to learn, and enjoy this time in their life with friends.

The Patriots Foundation launched the Adopt-A-School program in fall 2020 to engage with classrooms across the region to promote education, healthy activity, and positivity in classrooms during the pandemic.

Patriots players and cheerleaders took part in biweekly video sessions with schools in the six states of New England, with the Foundation choosing the MLK School as its 2021-22 school.

Along with virtual learning sessions, the Patriots welcomed students on the first day of school with supplies for the year but wanted to enhance their learning experience in a big way before the end of this academic calendar.

"The students were so excited," MLK School principal Grace Coleman-Burns said after players left the assembly. "They're not going to stop talking about this for the rest of the year."

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

The New England Patriots quarterback strutted down the catwalk at Encore Boston Harbor to raise money for Northeast Arc.

Patriots players join Jake Thibeault at Bruins' Game 6

The former Milton Academy hockey player served as Boston's honorary Fan Banner Captain with running back Damien Harris, and watched the elimination game with him, Mac Jones, Byron Cowart, and Cody Davis.

Patriots' Robert Kraft, Kendrick Bourne celebrate new turf field at Brooke Charter School

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Brooke Charter School's Mattapan campus, unveiling a athletic field made possible by the Patriots Foundation and LISC Boston.

Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in local qualifier for U.S. Open

The retired NFL running back apparently has gotten quite serious about golf since hanging up his cleats in favor of clubs.

Patriots help make home for foster kids in Fall River

In partnership with Bob's Discount Furniture, the Wonderfund, and First Lady of Massachusetts Lauren Baker, the New England Patriots Foundation helped renovate the Old Colony YMCA's Pre-Independent Living facility to benefit young adults in DCF custody.

How two Patriots fans found love en route to Super Bowl LIII

For Christina Procon and David Gondek, the Patriots have been weaved through the fabric of their entire relationship.

Patriots players get The Country Club warmed up for U.S. Open

Brian Hoyer and Joe Cardona got a chance to play the exclusive course in Brookline in anticipation of the golf major returning to the Boston area.

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

The Patriots running back joined Officer Tyler Vieira on a few traffic stops, but what drivers received from them was much better than a citation.

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

The Patriots quarterback was just a rookie last season, but his merchandise sales cracked the top five among all players.

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

It appears a famous family of Patriots fans have fully embraced the quarterback entering his second year.

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots started the day with seven selections and ended it with seven new draft picks from the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Patriots players surprise the MLK School with new TouchView displays from the Ockers Company

Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Deatrich Wise and Andre Tippett visited the New England Patriots Foundation's Adopt-A-School to help deliver and assemble new interactive panels. The MLK School in Dorchester was surprised with new interactive education screens provided by the Ockers Company to enhance collaborative learning in the classroom and remotely.

Press Pass: Patriots Coaches on Progress of New Additions, Second Year Players

Patriots coaching staff including Mike Pellegrino, Troy Brown, Matt Patricia, and more reflect on new players on the roster and the progress of players entering their second year with the team.

Patriots Coaches on Vince Wilfork's Career and Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Announcement

Patriots coaching staff reflect on the career of Vince Wilfork and the announcement that he has been voted in as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Vince Wilfork 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Enshrinee

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman, Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Nick Caley 5/17: "I'm pleased with the entire group so far"

Patriots coach Nick Caley addresses the media on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Jerod Mayo 5/17: "I have a chip on my shoulder all the time"

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising