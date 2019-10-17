Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Oct 28 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Mac Jones 10/27: "We have to focus on us and do our best"

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Chargers can score from anywhere on the field"

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

Full Jets vs. Patriots highlights: NFL Week 7

What Went Right: Patriots bounce back with big win

Bill Belichick 10/24: "Proud of the way the team bounced back"

Mac Jones 10/24: "We're going to keep making progress"

Patriots Present Difference Maker of the Week Award to Brent Mullen and Keith Nguyen

Oct 17, 2019 at 12:31 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Keith Nguyen (left) and Brent Mullen (right) were selected as 2019 Patriots Difference Makers of the Week for their volunteer efforts at the New England Center and Home for Veterans.
Keith Nguyen (left) and Brent Mullen (right) were selected as 2019 Patriots Difference Makers of the Week for their volunteer efforts at the New England Center and Home for Veterans.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Oct. 17, 2019) - Nine years ago, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation introduced a season-long theme called Celebrate Volunteerism. The main focus of the initiative was to recognize community volunteers and to promote the importance of volunteering.

Since its inception, New England Patriots players, coaches and alumni have donated tens of thousands of hours to giving back to their New England communities. During their weekly off day, Patriots players volunteer throughout New England to support children and families in need. Patriots season ticket members have also teamed with Patriots players to better their communities.

Throughout the 2019 season, the foundation will continue its Celebrate Volunteerism initiative by teaming with nonprofit organizations to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlighting deserving volunteers from across the region and seeking to inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers. The foundation will present a weekly "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week" award, which recognizes deserving volunteers who go above and beyond to support their New England communities.

"Volunteerism is at the heart of giving back and bettering our communities," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We will continue to honor and thank the many deserving volunteers in our region that are often not recognized for their valuable contributions. Through this Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, we hope to inspire Patriots fans to make a difference and become lifelong volunteers."

Brent Mullen and Keith Nguyen were selected as 2019 Patriots Difference Makers of the Week for their commitment to the New England Center and Home for Veterans. 

Brent and Keith are senior dental students at the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. They both served in the United States Army and are veterans of the War in Iraq. They are co-presidents of the Tufts Dental Health Professional Scholarship club military club and both plan on returning to the army as dentists following their 2020 graduation.

Brent is originally from Evansville, Indiana and Keith is from Denton, Texas. Upon arriving in Boston in the fall of 2016, Brent and Keith started volunteering at the New England Center and Home for Veterans where they serve meals to veterans. Together, they decided to combine their education with their interest in serving veterans and created the Service with a Smile project. The goal of the project is to connect all homeless veterans to a dental home for comprehensive oral health care.

Twice a month, they provide oral health services to homeless veterans. Services include oral cancer screenings, oral health education and referral services. Brent and Keith also provide veterans with oral hygiene supplies and have gotten their classmates and faculty involved in the project. They advocate for the health of homeless veterans while providing access to exams, cleanings, new dentures and cavity fillings.

"I am very grateful for this award from the New England Patriots," said Brent. "Service with a Smile's mission is to improve the oral health of our veterans. The program is in the beginning phases of what we hope to accomplish to help veterans achieve healthier and happier smiles."

Brent and Keith have also participated in the Boston Marathon Ruck March over the past two years. The event takes place the day before the Boston Marathon and participants travel 26.2 miles while carrying at least 15 pounds worth of weight to honor fallen soldiers. Brent and Keith organized a team and decided to carry bags of rice, beans and other items that could be donated to the New England Center and Home for Veterans. Over the past two years, their team has donated 1,750 pounds of food to the nonprofit, while raising nearly $40,000 to help veterans and their families in times of need.

"I wanted to give back to the community that gave me so much," said Keith. "When you're a veteran, you consider every veteran as family. It makes me extremely proud to continually serve my country and my fellow servicemen and women."

"Although both Brent and Keith have honorably served their country in a war zone, they continue to make a difference by honoring and serving our veterans," said Dr. Charles Rankin, a faculty advisor at Tufts University and a retired Air Force endodontist. "They show a tremendous amount of pride and satisfaction in organizing local activities including Service with a Smile, the Boston Marathon Ruck March and collection drives for soldiers serving overseas."

Fifteen individuals will be named Patriots Difference Makers throughout the season. The outstanding volunteers will be recognized on the Patriots website and will be honored during a special ceremony at the Patriots final regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 29.

Fans are encouraged to nominate a local volunteer for the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week award by visiting www.patriots.com/community.

Related Content

news

Cardinal Spellman's Kahn Chace Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a thrilling 22-20, double-overtime victory over undefeated conference powerhouse St. Mary's (Lynn) on Friday night, Cardinal Spellman High School's Kahn Chace has been named the seventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nathan Persampieri from Newton, Mass.

Nathan Persampieri from Newton, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Understanding Our Differences. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Ed Madden of Blue Hills Regional Technical School Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a commanding 42-14 victory on the road over unbeaten Old Colony on Friday night, Blue Hills Regional Technical School's Ed Madden has been named the sixth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE) announced today the launch of the Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program. The goal of this program is to provide opportunity and access to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) candidates connected to the New England community who are eager to gain professional experience in the sports and entertainment industry.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Kenny Ouellette from Burlington, Mass.

Kenny Ouellette from Burlington, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to People Helping People. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Manchester Essex Head Coach Joe Grimes Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off a grueling 15-8 victory over undefeated Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival KIPP Academy on Saturday, Manchester Essex's Joe Grimes has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Socktober: Patriots, Revolution collecting new socks to donate to homeless shelters

The Kraft family, New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution are launching a new charitable initiative, "Socktober." Throughout the month of October, the Patriots and Revolution will be collecting new socks – the most sought-after item amongst people experiencing homelessness – and donating them to homeless shelters across New England.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Hospitality Homes. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
news

Franklin's Eian Bain Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine

Anita Johnston from Gorham, Maine was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to My Place Teen Center in Westbrook, Maine. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit. 
news

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass.

Deborah Antanavica from Cherry Valley, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Deja New Leicester. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.   
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Patriots sign OL James Ferentz and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster; Sign DB De'Vante Bausby and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty 10/27: "We've got to come ready to play"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers on Derwin James 10/27: "He'll wreak havoc if you let him"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/27: "We have to focus on us and do our best"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Josh Uche 10/27: "The next game is the most important one"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the LA Chargers Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, and Justin Herbert on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 29th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Davon Godchaux 10/27: "Coming off a win always gives you confidence"

Patriots defensive tackle Devon Godchaux addresses the media on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising