Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Reps' as Mac Jones Nears Return

After notching a win in his first career start, Zappe's competent play has offered optimism for the team if Jones cannot return this week. The Pats rookie is looking to build on last week's victory and make the most of his opportunities in practice.

"I'm just taking advantage of my reps at practice and doing what my coaches tell me and doing it to my full ability and giving my team 100 percent," Zappe said Wednesday. "I'm preparing to do what my coaches tell me that I'm supposed to be doing. Right now, that's to take practice reps and do everything that I can to help the team."

The first-year quarterback feels more comfortable running an NFL offense, but he pointed to the mental side of the game when asked where he's trying to improve.

"I think every day I continue to get more and more comfortable. Every day getting reps, before and after practice, with my teammates during practice. Just continue to get better every day," the Western Kentucky product said. "There are a few things that I feel like I've improved on a little bit, but there are some things that I continue to work on. Pre-snap recognition and post-snap seeing coverage are some stuff that I've gotten a little better at, but there's a lot more improvement I can make in that area."

Zappe also believes that the Patriots playbook with him under center is growing as he builds confidence and gets more reps in practice and games.

"I guess that comes with more and more reps, especially with everybody as the weeks go on. You continue to grow your playbook whether it's open field or red area, whatever you have to do to win games," the Pats quarterback told Patriots.com.

It's currently unknown who will start at quarterback for the Patriots this week, but Zappe, with a grin, confirmed that he is aware of #ZappeFever.

"I've heard a little bit about it. I don't really pay attention to any of that. I'm just focused on what's going on right now, and that's the Browns," he said. "I appreciate the support. But honestly, right now, I'm focused on this Sunday with the Browns."

The decision on who will start at quarterback against the Brown might ultimately come down to the wire this week, with Jones's high-ankle sprain improving each day.