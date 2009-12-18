Patriots QB Brady returns to practice after skipping one session

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady again is practicing with the New England Patriots.
The quarterback had limited participation in Thursday's session after sitting out Wednesday's workout while nursing rib and right finger problems. He also was listed with a right shoulder injury, as he has been every week.
Brady has started every game this season, including last Sunday's 20-10 victory over Carolina Panthers after he sat out practices the previous Wednesday and Thursday.
The status of starting defensive linemen Vince Wilfork and Ty Warren for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills appear to be more in doubt. Both missed their second consecutive practice, Wilfork with a foot injury and Warren with an ankle injury, after being hurt against the Panthers.