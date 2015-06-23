Patriots QB Tom Brady's appeal complete

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="336581"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's long-awaited appeal of his four-game NFL suspension in the wake of the Deflategate investigation and Wells report got underway Tuesday morning in New York and ran its course throughout a long day of testimony.

Brady, his legal team (led by Jeffrey Kessler), agent Don Yee and an NFLPA contingent arrived at the NFL's headquarters on Park Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. The NFL's representatives included Commissioner Roger Goodell, legal counsel and Ted Wells himself.

According to ESPN, the total attendance at the appeal reached 40 people and forced the proceedings to be moved to a larger room in the building's basement.

ESPN also reported that Brady's side was given a four-hour limit to present its case. Though that was disputed by an NFL spokesman, ESPN followed up with a letter sent by league council to Brady's side that indicated that was indeed the case.

The parties were expected to conclude business at some point on Tuesday and were not expected to reconvene on Thursday, a second day that had been set aside for a potential second day of the appeal. That was indeed the case as the appeal concluded around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening after 11 hours -- including a one-hour lunch break. The NFL indicated that there was not going to be a second day of testimony.

Reports also stated that Brady testified at the hearing under oath, though it was not technically a legal process.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday afternoon that, "I reached out to someone just recently that had a direct line into that room [where the appeal was being heard], close to Tom Brady. Their feeling was that it went very well this morning, but also an acknowledgement that the NFL holds all the cards here."

ESPN reported after the conclusion of the hearing, citing a source in the room, that Brady was his "best ally" in the proceedings and handled himself well throughout the long day.