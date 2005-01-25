Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sues GM over ads

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is suing General Motors Corp. for allegedly using his likeness in an ad after his contract with the automobile giant had expired.

Brady filed the $2 million lawsuit Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court. He also is seeking punitive damages.

Messages left for officials at GM and Cadillac, as well as with Brady's agent and his attorneys, were not returned Tuesday night.

According to the suit, Brady signed a contract with GM in July 2003, agreeing to autograph merchandise, make personal appearances on behalf of the company and do ads for a number of Cadillac dealerships in the Boston area.

That contract expired Jan. 1, 2004. Brady alleges that on Jan. 30, 2004, GM asked to use a print ad featuring his name and photograph in connection with that year's Super Bowl.

Brady denied the request twice, according to the suit, but GM twice placed the ad in The Boston Globe anyway. Brady says the ads also were distributed in Texas and elsewhere in Massachusetts after the contract expired.