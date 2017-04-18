Patriots re-sign CB Malcolm Butler and TE Matt Lengel; Release OL Tre' Jackson

Lengel, 26, was signed by the Patriots to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on Nov. 2, 2016. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cincinnati out of Eastern Kentucky on May 8, 2015. The 6-foot-7, 266-pounder, was released by Cincinnati on Sept. 5, 2015 and spent his rookie season on the Bengals practice squad. Lengel began the 2016 season with Cincinnati and was released at the end of training camp before being signed to the practice squad on Sept. 4, 2016. Lengel played in six games with the Patriots in the regular season and all three postseason games, including Super Bowl LI. He finished the regular season with two receptions for 22 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady vs. the New York Jets on Dec. 24 on his very first NFL reception. Lengel did not accrue any statistics in the playoffs.