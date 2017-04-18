Patriots re-sign CB Malcolm Butler and TE Matt Lengel; Release OL Tre' Jackson

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent CB Malcolm Butler and exclusive rights free agent TE Matt Lengel. Terms of the contracts were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released OL Tre' Jackson.
Butler, 27, is a veteran of three NFL seasons after originally joining New England as a rookie free agent out of West Alabama on May 19, 2014. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, has played in 43 regular season games with 33 starts, including starts in all 16 games over the last two seasons. He has accumulated 135 total tackles, six interceptions, 35 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries. In addition he has played in eight postseason games with five starts and has registered 27 total tackles and his first interception on the goal line to secure the win in Super Bowl XLIX. Butler earned his first Pro Bowl invitation following the 2015 season.
Lengel, 26, was signed by the Patriots to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on Nov. 2, 2016. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cincinnati out of Eastern Kentucky on May 8, 2015. The 6-foot-7, 266-pounder, was released by Cincinnati on Sept. 5, 2015 and spent his rookie season on the Bengals practice squad. Lengel began the 2016 season with Cincinnati and was released at the end of training camp before being signed to the practice squad on Sept. 4, 2016. Lengel played in six games with the Patriots in the regular season and all three postseason games, including Super Bowl LI. He finished the regular season with two receptions for 22 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady vs. the New York Jets on Dec. 24 on his very first NFL reception. Lengel did not accrue any statistics in the playoffs.
Jackson, 24, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with New England after originally joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick (111th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder, played in 13 games with nine starts at right guard as a rookie. He was inactive due to injury for both postseason games and spent the entire 2016 season on the Reserve/P.U.P. List.