Patriots re-sign Junior Seau

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (May 21, 2007) -- The New England Patriots re-signed linebacker Junior Seau for a second season, bringing back the 12-time Pro Bowl performer a year after he ended a brief retirement for a chance at a Super Bowl ring.
The 38-year-old played 13 years for the Chargers and three for Miami before returning to San Diego -- ostensibly to retire. He was lured out of retirement by the three-time Super Bowl champions, who were hoping to bolster their linebacker corps.
After signing in mid-August, Seau played in the first 11 games of the 2006 season and recorded 70 tackles before being placed on injured reserve when he broke his arm against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 26.
