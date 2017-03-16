Patriots re-sign LB Dont'a Hightower

Hightower, 27, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with New England after originally joining the team as a first-round draft pick (25th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder, has played in 67 regular-season games with 64 starts and has registered 431 total tackles, 17 sacks, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In addition, he has started in 12 postseason games and has 63 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Last season, Hightower was named a co-captain for the first time and earned his first Pro Bowl invitation after starting in 13 games and finishing with 65 total tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He started all three postseason games, including Super Bowl LI and helped spark the Patriots comeback with a strip sack of QB Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter.