Patriots re-sign LB Dont'a Hightower

Mar 16, 2017 at 11:00 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Dont'a Hightower. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Hightower, 27, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with New England after originally joining the team as a first-round draft pick (25th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder, has played in 67 regular-season games with 64 starts and has registered 431 total tackles, 17 sacks, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In addition, he has started in 12 postseason games and has 63 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Last season, Hightower was named a co-captain for the first time and earned his first Pro Bowl invitation after starting in 13 games and finishing with 65 total tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He started all three postseason games, including Super Bowl LI and helped spark the Patriots comeback with a strip sack of QB Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter. 

Dont'a Hightower: Best of 2016

Check out the best photos of Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower from the 2016 NFL season.

bb100216_ds0052-watermarked.jpg
1 / 47
cb101616_ds1609-watermarked.jpg
2 / 47
cb101616_ds1643-watermarked.jpg
3 / 47
cb101616_ds2852-watermarked.jpg
4 / 47
ps012217_ds1218-watermarked_0.jpg
5 / 47
sbli_af020517_ds0942-watermarked.jpg
6 / 47
sbli_af020517postgame_ds1260-watermarked.jpg
7 / 47
ac091116_ds2213-watermarked.jpg
8 / 47
bb103016_ds0761-watermarked.jpg
9 / 47
cb100916_ds0065-watermarked.jpg
10 / 47
md010117_ds0268-watermarked.jpg
11 / 47
md010117_ds0551-watermarked.jpg
12 / 47
nyj112716_ds0141a-watermarked.jpg
13 / 47
nyj112716_ds0983-watermarked.jpg
14 / 47
nyj112716_kn0417-watermarked.jpg
15 / 47
ps102316_kn0832-watermarked.jpg
16 / 47
br121216_kn1390-watermarked.jpg
17 / 47
cb101616_kn2247-watermarked.jpg
18 / 47
cb101616_kn2475-watermarked.jpg
19 / 47
cb101616_kn2493-watermarked_0.jpg
20 / 47
sbli_af020517_kn0834-watermarked.jpg
21 / 47
bb103016_kn0903a-watermarked_0.jpg
22 / 47
cb100916_kn0363-watermarked.jpg
23 / 47
cb100916_kn0365-watermarked_0.jpg
24 / 47
md010117_kn1190-watermarked.jpg
25 / 47
New England Patriots Kyle Van Roy celebrates with Dont'a Hightower after Hightower forced a fumble in action against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
26 / 47

New England Patriots Kyle Van Roy celebrates with Dont'a Hightower after Hightower forced a fumble in action against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)

G. Newman Lowrance/AP Images
New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) after a catch in the first quarter, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots won 34-16. (Logan Bowles via AP Images)
27 / 47

New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) after a catch in the first quarter, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots won 34-16. (Logan Bowles via AP Images)

Logan Bowles/AP Images
New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. Seattle won 31-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
28 / 47

New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. Seattle won 31-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) sets for play during the NFL football Super Bowl LI game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34 - 28 in overtime. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
29 / 47

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) sets for play during the NFL football Super Bowl LI game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34 - 28 in overtime. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive/AP Images
New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates after a defensive stop in action against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas, site of Super Bowl LI. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
30 / 47

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates after a defensive stop in action against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas, site of Super Bowl LI. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower (54) during a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
31 / 47

New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower (54) during a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/AP Images
New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Tom DiPace via AP)
32 / 47

New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/AP Images
New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Tom DiPace via AP)
33 / 47

New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/AP Images
New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower during action against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. The Pats won 30-17. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)
34 / 47

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower during action against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. The Pats won 30-17. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)

Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower hits Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler in the first half of an NFL football game, in Cleveland. Kessler's pass went out of the end zone for a safety. The pain is only intensifying for the Browns. They had two more quarterbacks injured in Sunday's loss to New England and while there has been some sign of improvement under coach Hue Jackson, Cleveland is 0-5 and headed toward another dismal season. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
35 / 47

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower hits Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler in the first half of an NFL football game, in Cleveland. Kessler's pass went out of the end zone for a safety. The pain is only intensifying for the Browns. They had two more quarterbacks injured in Sunday's loss to New England and while there has been some sign of improvement under coach Hue Jackson, Cleveland is 0-5 and headed toward another dismal season. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

David Richard/AP Images
FILE- In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. They'll be on opposite sidelines in Sunday's Super Bowl, but there is a ton of respect between Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and Falcons linebacker Courtney Upshaw. The duo were roommates at Alabama, where they first learned about playing in demanding environments with expectations, and won a pair of national championships in 2009 and 2011. But only one of them can earn his second Super Bowl ring. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
36 / 47

FILE- In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. They'll be on opposite sidelines in Sunday's Super Bowl, but there is a ton of respect between Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and Falcons linebacker Courtney Upshaw. The duo were roommates at Alabama, where they first learned about playing in demanding environments with expectations, and won a pair of national championships in 2009 and 2011. But only one of them can earn his second Super Bowl ring. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower celebrates after a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
37 / 47

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower celebrates after a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower knocks the ball away from Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
38 / 47

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower knocks the ball away from Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower knocks the ball away from Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
39 / 47

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower knocks the ball away from Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP Images
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
40 / 47

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/AP Images
New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower #54 in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
41 / 47

New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower #54 in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/AP Images
New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower #54 sacks and forces a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan #2 at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
42 / 47

New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower #54 sacks and forces a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan #2 at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/AP Images
New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates with his mom after the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Tom DiPace via AP)
43 / 47

New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates with his mom after the NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 05, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/AP Images
New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates after forcing a fumble during an NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. New England won Super Bowl LI 34-28 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
44 / 47

New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrates after forcing a fumble during an NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. New England won Super Bowl LI 34-28 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (95) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) tackle Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2), forcing a fumble, in the NFL football Super Bowl LI game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34 - 28 in overtime. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
45 / 47

New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (95) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) tackle Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2), forcing a fumble, in the NFL football Super Bowl LI game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34 - 28 in overtime. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive/AP Images
New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) hits Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and causes a fumble during an NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Perry Knotts via AP)
46 / 47

New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) hits Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and causes a fumble during an NFL Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/AP Images
New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) leaps and celebrates with New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) after Hightower sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) for a loss of 11 yards and a fumble recovered by the Patriots at the Falcons 25 yard line as the Patriots begin their comeback win during the Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots won the game 34-28 in overtime. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
47 / 47

New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) leaps and celebrates with New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) after Hightower sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) for a loss of 11 yards and a fumble recovered by the Patriots at the Falcons 25 yard line as the Patriots begin their comeback win during the Super Bowl LI football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. The Patriots won the game 34-28 in overtime. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/AP Images
