Patriots re-sign LB Jonathan Freeny

Freeny , 28, spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with New England before being released following training camp this past summer on the final cut-down on Sept. 2, 2017. The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder spent time with Baltimore and Jacksonville after being released by New England. He played in three games with Baltimore this season.

Freeny originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Miami out of Rutgers in 2011. After spending his first season on the Dolphins practice squad, he played the next three seasons playing for Miami (2012-14), before being signed as a free agent by New England on March 11, 2015. He has played in 65 NFL games with 11 starts and has 68 tackles on defense and 29 special teams tackles. Freeny has played in 18 games with 11 starts for the Patriots with 53 total tackles.