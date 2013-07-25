Patriots re-sign OL Tyronne Green; Release OL Matt Stankiewitch

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced the re-signing of veteran free agent OL Tyronne Green. Terms of the contract were not announced. Green was originally signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from San Diego on May 13, 2013, but was released on May 31, 2013.
In addition, the Patriots released rookie OL Matt Stankiewitch.
Green, 27, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with San Diego (2009-12) after joining the team as fourth-round (133rd overall) draft pick out of Auburn in 2009. The 6-foot-2, 316-pounder, has played in 41 NFL games with 28 starts at both guard positions. Last season in San Diego, Green started 13 games at left guard.
Stankiewitch, 23, originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Penn State on May 3, 2013. The 6-foot-4, 305-popunder, started all 25 games at center as a junior and senior at Penn State. Stankiewitch was named a team captain for the East in the East-West Shrine game.