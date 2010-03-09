Patriots re-sign Wilfork and Neal

Wilfork, 29, has played in 90 regular season games with 80 starts and has appeared in 12 playoff games with 10 starts since being selected by the Patriots in the first round (21st overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2-inch, 325-pound nose tackle has recorded 449 tackles (257 solo) and 7.5 sacks for his career. The University of Miami product was selected by his teammates to be a captain in 2008 and 2009. The Patriots' defense has finished in the top 10 four times in Wilfork's six seasons.

Last season, Wilfork was elected to the Pro Bowl after leading the Patriots defense with 65 total tackles, adding two passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2008, he started 16 games and tallied 85 tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed. During the Patriots' undefeated regular season in 2007, Wilfork started 16 games, earning his first Pro Bowl selection and being named to the Associated Press All-Pro Second Team after recording 70 tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He added 18 tackles in three playoff games and started in his second Super Bowl. In 2006, Wilfork recorded 81 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and a fumble recovery. In 2005, he started 16 games and led all Patriots defensive linemen with 91 tackles, adding a half a sack, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. As a rookie in 2004, Wilfork appeared in 16 games and tallied 57 tackles, two sacks, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He was one of two rookies to start for the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.