Patriots Release CB Malcolm Butler from Injured Reserve

Butler, 32, re-signed with New England on March 24, 2022. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England out of West Alabama and spent his first four NFL seasons (2014-17) with the Patriots. He signed with Tennessee as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2018 and played with the Titans for three seasons (2018-20). Butler signed with Arizona in 2021 but retired on Aug. 31, 2021. Overall, Butler has played in 100 games with 84 starts and has registered 405 total tackles, three sacks, 17 interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, 82 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In addition, he has played in 12 postseason games with eight starts and has added 42 total tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.