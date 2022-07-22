Patriots release DL Byron Cowart; WR Malcolm Perry placed on Reserve/Retired

Cowart, 26, was drafted by New England in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder spent the entire 2021 season on the Reserve/PUP List. He played in 19 games with 14 starts and finished with 29 total tackles, one sack and one pass defensed during his time with New England.

Perry, 25, signed a futures contract with New England on Jan. 17, 2022. He was claimed by New England on Sept. 2, 2021 off waivers from Miami. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11 and then released on Nov. 17. He was signed by New Orleans to the practice squad on Nov. 23. Perry originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (246th overall) of Miami out of Navy in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perry played in nine games with two starts as a rookie in 2020 and finished with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for five yards. He was released by Miami on Aug. 31, 2021. Perry played quarterback during his collegiate career.