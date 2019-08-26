Patriots Release DL Mike Pennel Jr.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have released DL Mike Pennel Jr. Pennel was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Jets on March 15, 2019.

Pennel, 28, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Green Bay (2014-16) and the N.Y. Jets (2017-18). The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay out of Colorado State-Pueblo on May 12, 2014. He was released by Green Bay on Jan. 9, 2017, and acquired off waivers by the N.Y. Jets, where he spent the last two seasons. Pennel has played in 69 games with 15 starts and accumulated 102 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He has also played in four postseason games and made three tackles.