Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Audio Only: Patriots Unfiltered Training Camp Special Sat Jul 31 - 09:25 AM | Sun Aug 01 - 11:58 PM

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Cam Newton 7/30: 'Consistency is key'

Mac Jones 7/30: 'Next play mentality is something I have worked on'

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 7/29

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Press Pass: Players Work to Improve During Week 1

Bill Belichick 7/29: 'All of us have a lot of work to do'

Sights and Sounds: Training Camp Day 1

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 Training Camp 

Return of the Patriots TE Party?

Day 1 Blogservations: Pats welcome fans back to Foxborough

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

Patriots Release DL Mike Pennel Jr.

Aug 26, 2019 at 05:37 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have released DL Mike Pennel Jr. Pennel was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Jets on March 15, 2019.

Pennel, 28, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Green Bay (2014-16) and the N.Y. Jets (2017-18). The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay out of Colorado State-Pueblo on May 12, 2014. He was released by Green Bay on Jan. 9, 2017, and acquired off waivers by the N.Y. Jets, where he spent the last two seasons. Pennel has played in 69 games with 15 starts and accumulated 102 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He has also played in four postseason games and made three tackles.

Last season with the Jets, Pennel played in all 16 games with seven starts and finished with 27 tackles and one pass defensed.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign OL Jerald Hawkins

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jerald Hawkins.
news

Patriots Claim QB Jake Dolegala Off Waivers

The Patriots announced that QB Jake Dolegala was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Patriots from the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Patriots Release WR Devin Smith

The Patriots announced today that they have released wide receiver Devin Smith.
news

Patriots Sign TE David Wells

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE David Wells. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Second-Round Pick DL Christian Barmore

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 second-round draft pick DL Christian Barmore.
news

Patriots sign 2021 third-round pick linebacker Ronnie Perkins

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 third-round draft pick LB Ronnie Perkins. 
news

Patriots sign 2021 first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones 

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 first-round draft pick QB Mac Jones.
news

Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

The Patriots announced today that they have signed wide receiver Devin Ross.
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL R.J. Prince. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots have released K Roberto Aguayo and LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall.
news

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

The Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli. In addition, the Patriots released LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale.
news

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran S Adrian Colbert and veteran RB Tyler Gaffney. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: QB campaign too close to call

Day 4 blogservations: Newton continues momentum

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tre Nixon 7/31: 'I'm trying to improve everyday'

Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Ronnie Perkins 7/31: 'I want to keep building on what I know now'

Patriots linebacker Ronnie Perkins addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 7/31: 'Anytime you get to play football is a good day to me'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 7/31: 'Life is pretty good'

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Bill Belichick 7/31: 'We will wind things up today'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Training Camp Special

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, The players have reported for training camp which means the start of the season is right around the corner. In addition, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising