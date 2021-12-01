Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad

Nordin , 23, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 6, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder was the only rookie free agent that signed with New England following the draft. Nordin was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18 after making the 53-man roster and being inactive for the season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 12.

Keyes, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 30, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (237th overall) by Kansas City out of Tulane in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder was released by Kansas City on Aug. 31, 2021 and was claimed off waivers by Indianapolis on Sept. 1, 2021. Keyes was released by Indianapolis on Nov. 13, was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 15 and then released on Nov. 22. Overall, he has played in 12 games with one start and has seven total tackles.