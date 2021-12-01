Official website of the New England Patriots

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Bill Belichick 12/1: Bills are "top to bottom a good football team"

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie K Quinn Nordin. In addition, the Patriots released DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad.

Nordin, 23, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Michigan on May 6, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder was the only rookie free agent that signed with New England following the draft. Nordin was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18 after making the 53-man roster and being inactive for the season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 12.

Keyes, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 30, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (237th overall) by Kansas City out of Tulane in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder was released by Kansas City on Aug. 31, 2021 and was claimed off waivers by Indianapolis on Sept. 1, 2021. Keyes was released by Indianapolis on Nov. 13, was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 15 and then released on Nov. 22. Overall, he has played in 12 games with one start and has seven total tackles.

