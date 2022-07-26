Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Darryl Williams

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams.

Jul 26, 2022 at 05:44 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams. Williams was signed by the Patriots on June 21, 2022.

Williams, 25, spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on April 26, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was released by Kansas City on June 14, 2022. He was a three-year starter at college and played in 45 games with 38 starts, 25 at left guard and 13 at center.

