Patriots Release OL Conor McDermott

McDermott, 31, spent time on the 53-man roster and the practice squad for New England last season, seeing action in six games with five starts at left tackle. The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder, was originally a sixth-round draft pick by New England out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft but was released at the end of training camp and was claimed by Buffalo. He is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19), the New York Jets (2019-22) and New England (2022-23). Overall, he has played in 55 NFL games with 17 starts, two at right guard, seven at left tackle, seven at right tackle and one as a tackle-eligible tight end.