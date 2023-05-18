Patriots Release OL Yodny Cajuste

Cajuste, 27, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Patriots after originally joining New England as a third-round draft pick (101st overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder, missed his first two seasons due to injury before seeing action in seven games with two starts at right tackle in 2021. Overall, he has played in 17 games with five starts. Last season, Cajuste played in 10 games with three starts at right tackle.