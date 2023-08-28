Patriots Release QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman.
McSorley, 28, a veteran of four NFL seasons with Baltimore (2019-21) and Arizona (2021-22), was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona on April 13, 2023. The 6-foot, 210-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (197th overall) by Baltimore out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He served as the third-string quarterback with Baltimore in 2019 and 2020 and then spent most of the 2021 season on the Baltimore practice squad before being signed by Arizona to the 53-man roster Nov. 23. McSorely began the 2022 season on the Arizona practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 7. Overall, he has played in nine games with one start and has completed 48-of-93 passes for 502 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions. Last season with the Cardinals, he played in six games with one start and completed 45-of-83 passes for 412 yards. He made his first career start vs. Tampa Bay on Dec. 25 and completed 24-of-45 pass attempts for 217 yards.
Waitman, 28, was signed by New England as a free agent on March 23, 2023. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of South Alabama on April 28, 2020. He spent the 2020 season on the Pittsburgh practice squad. Waitman was released by Pittsburgh on May 3, 2021 and was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on July 26, 2021. He was released by the Raiders at the end of training camp on Aug. 23, 2021 and was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 23, 2021. Waitman was signed by Pittsburgh to the 53-man roster from the New England practice squad on Dec. 25, 2021 and played in two games with the Steelers. After being released by Pittsburgh, he was claimed off waivers by Denver and played in all 17 games with the Broncos last season. Overall, he has played in 19 NFL games and had 103 punts for 4,835 yards for a 46.9-yard average.