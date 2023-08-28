Patriots Release QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman.

McSorley, 28, a veteran of four NFL seasons with Baltimore (2019-21) and Arizona (2021-22), was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona on April 13, 2023. The 6-foot, 210-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (197th overall) by Baltimore out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He served as the third-string quarterback with Baltimore in 2019 and 2020 and then spent most of the 2021 season on the Baltimore practice squad before being signed by Arizona to the 53-man roster Nov. 23. McSorely began the 2022 season on the Arizona practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 7. Overall, he has played in nine games with one start and has completed 48-of-93 passes for 502 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions. Last season with the Cardinals, he played in six games with one start and completed 45-of-83 passes for 412 yards. He made his first career start vs. Tampa Bay on Dec. 25 and completed 24-of-45 pass attempts for 217 yards.