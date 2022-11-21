Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Release RB J.J. Taylor; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that have released RB J.J. Taylor. In addition, they have re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. It will be his third stint on the New England practice squad this season. 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that have released RB J.J. Taylor. In addition, they have re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. It will be his third stint on the New England practice squad this season.

Taylor, 24, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Arizona in 2020. The 5-foot-6, 185-pounder, began the 2022 season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 5. He saw limited action in the win vs. Indianapolis and was inactive against the Jets last Sunday. Overall, he has played in 12 games with New England in his three seasons with 52 rushing attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns and six receptions for 20 yards. He has also returned five kicks for 112 yards and one punt for 11 yards. Taylor was released by New England the end of training camp this past summer and signed to the practice squad.

Vizcaino, 26, originally signed with New England on June 10, 2022, and was released at the end of training camp. After being released from the New England practice squad on Nov. 1 for the second time, Vizcaino was signed to the Arizona 53-man roster on Nov. 12 and kicked two field goals in the Cardinals victory at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13 before being released on Nov. 15.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-20), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). Vizcaino has played in eight NFL games and is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts and 15-of-20 on extra points in games with the 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals.

He was not originally signed as a non-drafted rookie free agent following his collegiate career at Washington in 2018, but eventually signed a futures contract as a first-year free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 2, 2019.

