Patriots release rookie WR Ed Lee

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie WR Ed Lee. Lee was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Rhode Island on June 5, 2023.
Lee, 24, finished his college career with 86 receptions for 1,263 yards with 8 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder also returned 14 punts for 158 yards. Last season, he finished with 56 receptions for 908 yards and five touchdowns. He earned All-CAA Football Honors after leading the CAA with 908 receiving yards.
