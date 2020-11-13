Patriots release TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad; place OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad. Cantrell was signed by the Patriots to the practice squad on Nov. 10.

Cantrell, 26, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (191st overall) by the Los Angeles Chargers out of Texas Tech in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder spent the first 13 weeks of his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster, where he was inactive for the final four games. After spending the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Chargers, Cantrell was signed by the Arizona Cardinals on June 1, 2020, and was released on Sept. 5.