Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Nov 13 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 15 - 05:55 PM

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots must slow down Jackson, Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Cam Newton 11/12: 'Every single game is the most important game'

One-on-One with Nick Folk

Belestrator: Preparing for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. New York Jets

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Jets

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: More questions at QB

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers personal connection goes way back

Bill Belichick pays tribute to Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

Newton 11/9: 'This is a game that we can build off of'

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

Belichick 11/9: 'I don't think the team lacks confidence'

Patriots vs. Jets highlights | Week 9

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Patriots release TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad; place OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list

Nov 13, 2020 at 05:02 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Transactions-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad. Cantrell was signed by the Patriots to the practice squad on Nov. 10.

In addition, the Patriots placed OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list.

Cantrell, 26, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (191st overall) by the Los Angeles Chargers out of Texas Tech in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder spent the first 13 weeks of his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster, where he was inactive for the final four games. After spending the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Chargers, Cantrell was signed by the Arizona Cardinals on June 1, 2020, and was released on Sept. 5.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign LB Cassh Maluia to the Practice Squad; Release QB Jake Dolegala from the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia to the practice squad and released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Jordan Thomas off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals and signed TEs Dylan Cantrell and David Wells to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Cassh Maluia, placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve and released DL Ryan Glasgow from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots announce a series of roster moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Tashawn Bower to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated LB Terez Hall and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevations).
news

Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have acquired WR Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie TE Devin Asiasi on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced a series of roster transactions.
news

Patriots place LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.
news

Patriots sign OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad; release OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Activate C David Andrews; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated C David Andrews to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve and elevated DL Tashawn Bower (Standard Elevation) and DL Nick Thurman (COVID-19 Replacement) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Re-Sign WR Mason Kinsey to the Practice Squad; Release WR Devin Ross from the Practice Squad.

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to the practice squad and released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.

Latest News

Patriots release TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad; place OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list

New England Patriots and CarMax Surprise Local Children of Military Service Members with New Bikes at Natick Army Base

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/13

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots must slow down Jackson, Ravens

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/13: Slater, Pats hungry for 'complete' game

Patriots News Blitz 11/13: Pats-Ravens set for latest showdown

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to donate 42,000 meals to military, veterans, and their families

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Patriots Sign LB Cassh Maluia to the Practice Squad; Release QB Jake Dolegala from the Practice Squad

Nostalgia, fashion collide in Terrence Brooks's vintage t-shirt collection

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Patriots News Blitz 11/12: Meyers making his move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/11: Ravens will be Patriots toughest test yet

Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire on Friday, Nov. 13

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/11

NFL Announces Nominees for Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

Patriots News Blitz 11/11: Injuries piling up

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Advertising