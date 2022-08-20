Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sat Aug 20 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 22 - 11:55 PM

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Victory Over the Panthers

4 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Carolina

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Good to see our players compete tonight"

Standout Patriots make roster push vs. Panthers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Panthers vs. Patriots highlights | Preseason Week 2

Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 2

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

10 to Watch: Starter intrigue as Pats face Panthers

Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

James White caps off a brilliant career

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Patriots Release Two Players

The Patriots announced that they have released DB Jalen Elliott and DB Devin Hafford. 

Aug 20, 2022 at 05:15 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Jalen Elliott and DB Devin Hafford.

Elliott, 24, was signed by New England on August 2, 2021. The 6-foot, 210-pounder spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Notre Dame on April 28, 2020. He spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad. Last season, he was elevated to the active roster for two games and then was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 9. Elliott played in eight games with one start in 2021 and registered eight total tackles. He was released by Detroit on May 12, 2022.

Hafford, 24, was re-signed by New England on August 14, 2022. He was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Tarleton State on May 9 and released on May 16. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder spent six seasons at Tarleton State where he played in 56 games and finished with 243 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 57 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. Hafford spent time with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL after his release from New England in the spring.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign rookie free agent TE Jalen Wydermyer

Patriots sign rookie free agent TE Jalen Wydermyer.

news

Patriots Place CB Malcolm Butler and CB Joejuan Williams on Injured Reserve; Release Rookie P Jake Julien

The Patriots announced that they have placed CB Malcolm Butler and CB Joejuan Williams on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released rookie free agent P Jake Julien.

news

Patriots Re-Sign DB Devin Hafford

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed DB Devin Hafford.

news

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement today following an eight-year career as a member of the Patriots.

news

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Fans attending Patriots home games this season will notice changes throughout the north end of Gillette Stadium and the organization wants fans to be aware of the following updates.

news

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

news

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

news

Patriots Sign Rookie LB Nate Wieland

The Patriots announced that they signed rookie LB Nate Wieland.

news

Patriots Sign First-Year WR Josh Hammond

The Patriots announced that they signed first-year WR Josh Hammond.

news

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

In separate elections announced Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee and its Coach/Contributor Committee have reduced their respective lists for consideration for the Class of 2023 to 12 Finalists each.

news

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

The Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win the experience of a lifetime. One lucky grand prize winner – and a guest – will travel on the Patriots team plane to a 2022 Patriots road game. The winner will also receive hotel accommodations, tickets to the game, pregame on-field passes and more.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release Two Players

After Further Review: Patriots Defense Flashes Potential in Preseason Win Over Panthers

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Panthers presented by CarMax

Standout Patriots make roster push vs. Panthers

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Victory Over the Panthers

Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/20: "It's a great opportunity for our football team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to preseason win

Patriot players Damien Harris, Mac Jones, Matthew Slater, and more address the media on Friday, August 19th, 2022.

Panthers vs. Patriots highlights | Preseason Week 2

Watch the game highlights from the Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason.

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Good to see our players compete tonight"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/19: "It was good to get back out there"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Matthew Judon 8/19: "We're looking faster and quicker"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Friday, August 19th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

The first half of the player-voted 2022 NFL Top 100 rankings are out and two Patriots found themselves featured.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising