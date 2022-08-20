Patriots Release Two Players

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Jalen Elliott and DB Devin Hafford.
Elliott, 24, was signed by New England on August 2, 2021. The 6-foot, 210-pounder spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Notre Dame on April 28, 2020. He spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad. Last season, he was elevated to the active roster for two games and then was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 9. Elliott played in eight games with one start in 2021 and registered eight total tackles. He was released by Detroit on May 12, 2022.
Hafford, 24, was re-signed by New England on August 14, 2022. He was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Tarleton State on May 9 and released on May 16. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder spent six seasons at Tarleton State where he played in 56 games and finished with 243 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 57 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. Hafford spent time with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL after his release from New England in the spring.