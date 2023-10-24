Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 26 - 02:00 PM | Sun Oct 29 - 10:40 AM

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

One-on-One With Davon Godchaux | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

Pats From the Past: Mike Vrabel

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

Bill Belichick's Journey to 300 Regular Season Wins

Patriots Defenders Stepping Up

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee attends Patriots game as Jonathan Jones' guest

Bill O'Brien, Assistant Coaches Speak About Patriots Offense's Recent Progress

Unfiltered Mailbag: How should the Patriots treat the trade deadline?

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Week 7 win over the Bills

Patriots Release Two Players

The New England Patriots announced today that they have released QB Malik Cunningham and DL Trey Flowers.

Oct 24, 2023 at 05:40 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released QB Malik Cunningham and DL Trey Flowers.

Cunningham, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisville on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder, was released on Aug. 29, signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30 and signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Oct. 14. He made his NFL debut at Las Vegas on Oct. 15, seeing action at quarterback and wide receiver. Cunningham finished his college career with 9,660 yards passing with 70 touchdown passes and 3,179 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.

Flowers, 30, was signed by New England on Aug. 8, 2023 and was placed on the Reserve/PUP List on Aug. 30. He is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with New England (2015-18), Detroit (2019-21) and Miami (2022). The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (101st overall) by New England out of Arkansas in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed with Detroit as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 14, 2019. After being released by Detroit on March 16, 2022, Flowers signed with Miami on Aug. 29, 2022. Overall, he has played in 79 regular season games with 64 starts and has 265 total tackles, 31½ sacks, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In addition, Flowers has played and started in nine postseason games, all with New England, adding 39 total tackles and 5½ sacks.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign Malik Cunningham to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed QB Malik Cunningham to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced today that they have activated DB Cody Davis and DB Jack Jones to the 53-man roster.
news

Patriots Release DB Ameer Speed

The New England Patriots announced today that they have released defensive back Ameer Speed.
news

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL William Bradley-King and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released DL Manny Jones and WR T.J. Luther from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated WR Tyquan Thornton to the active roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Matthew Judon and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve. The Patriots also elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

Patriots announced today that they have activated OL Riley Reiff to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list, elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and placed CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Acquire CB J.C. Jackson in a Trade with the L.A. Chargers 

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired cornerback J.C. Jackson in a trade with the L.A. Chargers.
news

Patriots Sign DL Trysten Hill to the Practice Squad; Release P Corliss Waitman from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran DL Trysten Hill to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released P Corliss Waitman from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots sign DL Manny Jones to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed defensive lineman Manny Jones to the practice squad.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise 10/27: "Ready to capitalize on great opportunities"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 10/27: "Guys who perform the best play the most"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Patriots Players Tour Gillette Stadium Lighthouse

Patriots players JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rhamondre Stevenson, Bryce Baringer, Chad Ryland and Marte Mapu went on a field trip to tour the new Gillette Stadium Lighthouse.

Coach Bill Belichick on Maine Tragedy: "We're thinking about you down here with the Patriots"

Watch as Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offers his thoughts on the tragedy in Lewiston, Maine.

Player To Watch Week 8 - Demario Douglas

Mike Dussault breaks down this week's player to watch during this week's game against the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Demario Douglas.

Patriots Host Annual Halloween Party for Pediatric Cancer Patients

The New England Patriots and the New England Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising