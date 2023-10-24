Patriots Release Two Players

Cunningham, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisville on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder, was released on Aug. 29, signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30 and signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Oct. 14. He made his NFL debut at Las Vegas on Oct. 15, seeing action at quarterback and wide receiver. Cunningham finished his college career with 9,660 yards passing with 70 touchdown passes and 3,179 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.

Flowers, 30, was signed by New England on Aug. 8, 2023 and was placed on the Reserve/PUP List on Aug. 30. He is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with New England (2015-18), Detroit (2019-21) and Miami (2022). The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (101st overall) by New England out of Arkansas in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed with Detroit as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 14, 2019. After being released by Detroit on March 16, 2022, Flowers signed with Miami on Aug. 29, 2022. Overall, he has played in 79 regular season games with 64 starts and has 265 total tackles, 31½ sacks, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In addition, Flowers has played and started in nine postseason games, all with New England, adding 39 total tackles and 5½ sacks.