2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Statement on the Retirement of LB Dont'a Hightower

Bill Belichick Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary giving $350K in scholarships, grants

Patriots Sign LB Chris Board

21 Questions with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger

Patriots Send Franchise Great Devin McCourty Into Retirement With Emotional Ceremony

NFL Notes: Offense gets a tweak, more work to be done

Hightower was always best when lights shined brightest

Resetting Patriots roster and needs after Free Agency's first week

Patriots Mailbag: What's Next for the Pats in Free Agency and is There a Big Splash Coming?

Report: Patriots sign linebacker/special teamer Chris Board

Analysis: How Will the Patriots Utilize New TE Mike Gesicki on Offense Next Season?

Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

Report: Daniel Ekuale re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots Make Splash By Signing Free-Agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Report: Patriots bring back long-time long snapper Joe Cardona

Patriots Sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer

Report: Patriots Re-Sign LB Mack Wilson to a One-Year Deal

Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

Report: Patriots Signing RB James Robinson to Bolster Backfield Depth

Patriots set tentative 2023 OTA schedule

The NFL has provided the dates which teams will participate in their offseason activities in 2023.

Mar 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-generic-football-ds
Photo by David Silverman

The NFL will announce their tentative offseason workout program dates for the 2023 offseason on Friday, providing a collection of rough dates when all teams, including the Patriots, will have their OTA sessions over the course of the spring. OTAs wrap up mid-June with mandatory minicamp that features up to three days of on-field work, as full squads are expected to attend before breaking for the summer in the lead-up to training camp.

The media will have access to a handful of OTA practices as well as a complete view of mandatory minicamp, where we'll get an early sense of how the team is coming together in the spring as the rookies and free agents integrate themselves. In 2022, media had access to just two OTA practices and two minicamp sessions, highlighted by non-padded work and some exciting downfield plays.

OTAs and minicamp are closed to the public.

Though subject to change at the discretion of the team, here's what's on tap for the Patriots, whose offseason workouts are scheduled to begin on April 17.

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Minicamp: June 12-14

Other dates to keep in mind include the 2023 NFL Draft April 27-29 from Kansas City and the expected opening of training camp during the last week of July.

