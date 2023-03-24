Patriots set tentative 2023 OTA schedule

The NFL will announce their tentative offseason workout program dates for the 2023 offseason on Friday, providing a collection of rough dates when all teams, including the Patriots, will have their OTA sessions over the course of the spring. OTAs wrap up mid-June with mandatory minicamp that features up to three days of on-field work, as full squads are expected to attend before breaking for the summer in the lead-up to training camp.

The media will have access to a handful of OTA practices as well as a complete view of mandatory minicamp, where we'll get an early sense of how the team is coming together in the spring as the rookies and free agents integrate themselves. In 2022, media had access to just two OTA practices and two minicamp sessions, highlighted by non-padded work and some exciting downfield plays.

OTAs and minicamp are closed to the public.

Though subject to change at the discretion of the team, here's what's on tap for the Patriots, whose offseason workouts are scheduled to begin on April 17.

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Minicamp: June 12-14