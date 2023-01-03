Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Jan 03 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

Patriots-Bills Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger's THIRD defensive TD of 2022 comes via 39-yard pick-six off Bridgewater

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to four points in third quarter

Mac Jones delivers 29-yard laser to backpedaling Tyquan Thornton downfield

Rhamondre Stevenson's cutting ability nets 16-yard on multi-move explosion

Mac Jones anticipates Henry's location perfectly on 29-yard connection

Tyquan Thornton gets open near pylon for first TD grab since Week 6

Thornton stretches up sideline for Mac Jones' 24-yard floating connection

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots show support, offer prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Division rivalries and playoff hopes were set aside after New England Patriots players saw the injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football.

Jan 03, 2023 at 03:59 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9

The division rivalry between the Patriots and Bills has intensified in recent years -- especially considering a Week 18 matchup with Buffalo will determine the Patriots' playoff fate this season.

None of that mattered Monday night.

In what should have been a battle for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Bills' highly anticipated primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended by the NFL after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter.

The 24-year-old received medical attention on the field before being taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals," the Bills said in a statement at 1:48 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Now, the NFL community awaits further updates, with an overwhelming amount of people taking to social media to show their support -- regardless of team allegiances.

That includes the Patriots organization, with many New England players and alumni praying for good news.

Thoughts and prayers to the Buffalo Bills, Damar Hamlin, and those who know and love him.

Related Content

news

Patriots' Mac Jones helps welcome F-18 pilot home at Gillette Stadium

Sometimes, coincidences are too cool to ignore. That was the case for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and United States Navy Lieutenant Rob "MAC" Dolan, who met Thursday at Gillette Stadium during the pilot's quick visit home.

news

Jakobi Meyers wins Patriots 2022 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

The New England Patriots wide receiver is appreciated by reporters covering the team for being helpful and accommodating.

news

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

news

Why Patriots' Lawrence Guy deserves NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The New England Patriots defensive lineman prioritizes community service, and each cause he uplifts is personal.

news

Patriots players get festive at 29th annual Children's Holiday Party

Matthew Slater, Jahlani Tavai, Nick Folk and Brendan Schooler were among a dozen New England Patriots players there to celebrate with kids from The Salvation Army.

news

Alexa Pano, first female pro sponsored by NFL team, earns LPGA card

The 18-year-old professional golfer and lifelong Patriots fan will be taking the New England logo to another level next season.

news

Mike Leach remembered by his former player Daniel Ekuale, Patriots organization

New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and a few of his teammates took to Twitter to tribute legendary college football coach Mike Leach.

news

Patriots Women's Association serve food and holiday cheer at Women's Lunch Place

The Patriots Foundation, cheerleaders, and Pat Patriot were accompanied by player wives and girlfriends serving food and gifts to guests of the Boston women's shelter.

news

Artists For Humanity commissioned for Ja'Whaun Bentley's My Cause My Cleats

The New England Patriots linebacker was struck by a ProBlak mural in the Rose Kennedy Greenway last spring. For the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, the captain got back in touch.

news

Rhamondre Stevenson details importance of youth mentorship from personal experience for My Cause My Cleats

Before Rhamondre Stevenson became one of the NFL's most dymanic running backs, he almost ran out of options to get himself there.

news

With My Cause My Cleats dedication, Joe Cardona helps Home Base heal invisible wounds of war

The New England Patriots long snapper and Lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve will represent the organization Home Base for My Cause My Cleats.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots show support, offer prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats make a playoff push?

After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

Patriots-Bills Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

Patriots' Mac Jones helps welcome F-18 pilot home at Gillette Stadium

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 23-21 victory in week 17 against the Miami Dolphins.

Bill Belichick 1/2: "It's a one game season for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Press Pass: Patriots Stay Alive in Playoff Race

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Jakobi Meyers, David Andrews, and more addresses the media on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Mac Jones 1/1: "We made some big plays in big moments"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Matthew Judon 1/1: "You know you have to fight to the end"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Bill Belichick 1/1: "I'm really proud of the team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising