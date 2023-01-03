Patriots show support, offer prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

The division rivalry between the Patriots and Bills has intensified in recent years -- especially considering a Week 18 matchup with Buffalo will determine the Patriots' playoff fate this season.
None of that mattered Monday night.
In what should have been a battle for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Bills' highly anticipated primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended by the NFL after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter.
The 24-year-old received medical attention on the field before being taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals," the Bills said in a statement at 1:48 a.m. early Tuesday morning.
"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."
Now, the NFL community awaits further updates, with an overwhelming amount of people taking to social media to show their support -- regardless of team allegiances.
That includes the Patriots organization, with many New England players and alumni praying for good news.
Thoughts and prayers to the Buffalo Bills, Damar Hamlin, and those who know and love him.