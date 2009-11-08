Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign DB Kyle Arrington to the 53-man roster

The New England Patriots signed DB Kyle Arrington to the 53-man roster from the practice squad today. New England had an open position on the roster following the release of G Kendall Simmons on Friday.

Nov 08, 2009 at 01:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots signed DB Kyle Arrington to the 53-man roster from the practice squad today. New England had an open position on the roster following the release of G Kendall Simmons on Friday.

Arrington, 5-10, 196 pounds, was originally signed by Philadelphia as a rookie free agent out of Hofstra in 2007. He spent the majority of his first season on the Tampa Bay practice squad. Arrington began the 2009 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad but was signed to the 53-man roster prior to the Buccaneers' season-opener against Dallas. He made his NFL debut against the Cowboys on special teams. Arrington was waived by Tampa Bay on September 14 and joined the New England practice squad on September 21.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

