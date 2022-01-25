Patriots Sign DL Daniel Ekuale to a Future Contract

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 25, 2022 at 05:20 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to future contract.

Ekuale, 28, was elevated to the active roster for seven regular season games in 2021 and the postseason game at Buffalo. He saw action as a reserve and accumulated five total tackles and two sacks in the regular season and had one assist in the postseason. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 23 regular season NFL games and has registered 22 total tackles and three sacks.

Daniel Ekuale

#95 DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Washington State

