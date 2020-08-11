Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Aug 11 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

Aug 11, 2020 at 06:30 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed DL Darius Kilgo. Terms of the contract were not announced.

In addition, LB Brandon King was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Kilgo, 28, spent part of the 2016 season on the New England 53-man roster and practice squad after being claimed off waivers from Denver on Nov. 28, 2016. The 6-foot-3, 312-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (203rd overall) by the Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Maryland. Kilgo appeared in nine regular-season games as a rookie and was inactive for all three postseason games, including Super Bowl 50. He played in nine games for Denver in 2016 before being released.

After being released by the Patriots during training camp in 2017, Kilgo spent that season on the Jacksonville practice squad. He spent the 2018 offseason with Houston and began the season on the practice squad before joining the Tennessee practice squad. He was signed to the Titans 53-man roster in early September and played in 11 games, finishing with five tackles. Kilgo signed with Detroit in the 2019 offseason and spent the season on injured reserve. Overall, Kilgo has played in 29 career regular-season games as a reserve and posted 16 tackles and one pass defensed.

This is a 2017 photo of Darisu Kilgo of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of June 5, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Darius Kilgo

# DL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • College: Maryland
2020__0027_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_King

Brandon King

#36 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Auburn

Related Content

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit
news

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

The New England Patriots announced that that they have acquired cornerback Michael Jackson in a trade with the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Zuber was originally signed by the Patriots on May 5, and released on July 26.
Patriots Make Roster Transactions
news

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

The Patriots announced that LB Dont'a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Marqise Lee have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision.
Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke
news

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie QB Brian Lewerke.
Patriots Announce Roster Moves
news

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that S Patrick Chung and OL Najee Toran have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision and will not play this season.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie WR Will Hastings.
Patriots release nine players
news

Patriots release nine players

The New England Patriots announced that they have released nine players.
Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins
news

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Lenzy Pipkins.
Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton
news

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

The New England Patriots officially announced the signing of veteran QB Cam Newton.
Safety Kyle Dugger (23) from Lenior-Rhyne University.
news

Patriots Sign Second-Round Draft Pick DB Kyle Dugger

 Patriots announced today the signing of second-round draft pick DB Kyle Dugger.
TE Dalton Keene
news

Patriots Sign Third Round Draft Pick TE Dalton Keene

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of third-round draft pick TE Dalton Keene.

Latest News

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/7

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/7

How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Isaiah Wynn drops mini-documentary on Instagram, sheds light on his family and perseverance 

Isaiah Wynn drops mini-documentary on Instagram, sheds light on his family and perseverance 

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who replaces Hightower and what to do with the added cap space?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who replaces Hightower and what to do with the added cap space?

Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL

Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 7/31

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 7/31

Advertising