Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed DL Darius Kilgo. Terms of the contract were not announced.

In addition, LB Brandon King was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Kilgo, 28, spent part of the 2016 season on the New England 53-man roster and practice squad after being claimed off waivers from Denver on Nov. 28, 2016. The 6-foot-3, 312-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (203rd overall) by the Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Maryland. Kilgo appeared in nine regular-season games as a rookie and was inactive for all three postseason games, including Super Bowl 50. He played in nine games for Denver in 2016 before being released.