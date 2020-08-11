Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed DL Darius Kilgo. Terms of the contract were not announced.
In addition, LB Brandon King was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.
Kilgo, 28, spent part of the 2016 season on the New England 53-man roster and practice squad after being claimed off waivers from Denver on Nov. 28, 2016. The 6-foot-3, 312-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (203rd overall) by the Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Maryland. Kilgo appeared in nine regular-season games as a rookie and was inactive for all three postseason games, including Super Bowl 50. He played in nine games for Denver in 2016 before being released.
After being released by the Patriots during training camp in 2017, Kilgo spent that season on the Jacksonville practice squad. He spent the 2018 offseason with Houston and began the season on the practice squad before joining the Tennessee practice squad. He was signed to the Titans 53-man roster in early September and played in 11 games, finishing with five tackles. Kilgo signed with Detroit in the 2019 offseason and spent the season on injured reserve. Overall, Kilgo has played in 29 career regular-season games as a reserve and posted 16 tackles and one pass defensed.