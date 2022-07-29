Patriots Sign First-Year WR Josh Hammond

Hammond, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Florida on April 27, 2020. The 6-foot, 194-pounder spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Jacksonville practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for two games last season, seeing limited action at the New York Jets on Dec. 26 and vs. Indianapolis on Jan. 9. He was released by Jacksonville on May 16, 2022, claimed off waivers by Philadelphia on May 17 and then released on July 26.