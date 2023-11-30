Official website of the New England Patriots

Bailey Zappe 11/30: "I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter"

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

Nov 30, 2023 at 04:59 PM

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mathew Sexton from the practice squad. 

Nov 30, 2023 at 04:59 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mathew Sexton from the practice squad. Sexton was signed by New England to the practice squad yesterday.

Wright, 27, has spent time with Pittsburgh, Detroit, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Carolina, San Francisco and Atlanta. The 5-foot-11, 174-pounder, originally signed with Pittsburgh as a rookie free agent out of UCF on April, 29, 2019 before being released at the end of training camp. Wright was signed to the Pittsburgh practice squad on Nov. 30, 2020 and was elevated to the active roster for three games. After going to training camp in 2021 with Detroit, he joined Jacksonville and played in 14 games. Wright played with both Kansas City and Pittsburgh in 2022. He was signed by Kansas City to the practice squad on Jan. 6, 2023 and was released on Jan. 30, 2023. Wright spent time with Carolina, San Francisco and Atlanta in 2023. He was released by the Atlanta practice squad on Nov. 28, 2023. Overall, Wright has played in 23 regular season games and is 40-of-46 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points.

Sexton, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Pittsburgh on March 31, 2021 out of Eastern Michigan. The 5-foot-10, 176-pounder, went to training camp with Pittsburgh in 2021, Kansas City in 2022 and Atlanta in 2023. After being released by Atlanta at the end of training camp, Sexton signed with Atlanta to the practice squad before being released on Sept. 19.

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier and WR Mathew Sexton to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Release QB Will Grier

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released QB Will Grier.
Patriots Claim RB JaMycal Hasty Off Waivers

The Patriots announced that they have claimed RB JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have released DB Jack Jones.
Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced today that they elevated OL Conor McDermott and LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed wide receiver T.J. Luther to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Elevate OL Conor McDermott to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots elevated OL Conor McDermott to the active roster.
Patriots Place OL Calvin Anderson on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed OL Calvin Anderson on injured reserve.
Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve. 
Patriots Elevate OL Conor McDermott

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Conor McDermott to the active roster from the practice squad.
Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Bailey Zappe 11/30: "I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Belestrator: Breaking down Chargers Playmakers Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down ​Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen on this episode of the Belestrator.

Army-Navy Luncheon Recap

Check in with the Army and Navy during a special luncheon in advance of the 124th game in this series, being played at Gillette Stadium on December 9, 2023.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the LA Chargers

Watch as Tamara Brown sits down with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar to look at all the key matchups heading into the Patriots game against the Chargers.  Plus, x-factors, potential storylines and more.

David Andrews 11/30: "It takes all eleven guys"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 11/30: "Consistently fighting every single down"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
