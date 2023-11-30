Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

Wright, 27, has spent time with Pittsburgh, Detroit, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Carolina, San Francisco and Atlanta. The 5-foot-11, 174-pounder, originally signed with Pittsburgh as a rookie free agent out of UCF on April, 29, 2019 before being released at the end of training camp. Wright was signed to the Pittsburgh practice squad on Nov. 30, 2020 and was elevated to the active roster for three games. After going to training camp in 2021 with Detroit, he joined Jacksonville and played in 14 games. Wright played with both Kansas City and Pittsburgh in 2022. He was signed by Kansas City to the practice squad on Jan. 6, 2023 and was released on Jan. 30, 2023. Wright spent time with Carolina, San Francisco and Atlanta in 2023. He was released by the Atlanta practice squad on Nov. 28, 2023. Overall, Wright has played in 23 regular season games and is 40-of-46 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points.