Patriots sign Koppen to five-year extension

The New England Patriots signed center Dan Koppen to a five-year extension, the Boston College graduate said during BC's game against Virginia Tech.

Oct 12, 2006 at 04:00 AM

BOSTON (Oct. 12, 2006) -- The New England Patriots signed center Dan Koppen to a five-year extension, the Boston College graduate said during BC's game against Virginia Tech.

ESPN, which first reported the deal, said it was worth nearly $20 million with a $7.5 million signing bonus.

"It's true that I've agreed to it," Koppen told The Associated Press on the Alumni Stadium sideline. "I feel good. It's something that we've worked on. I think both sides are happy with it. I'm ecstatic about it."

Patriots spokesman Stacey James declined comment, citing the team's policy. Koppen would not comment on the financial terms of his deal.

Koppen, 27, was selected in the fifth round of the 2003 draft and started 46 consecutive games, including two Super Bowl victories, before hurting his shoulder in the ninth game last season. He has started all five games so far this year.

He would have been eligible for free agency next year.

Koppen got a big hug from fellow BC grad and former Patriot Doug Flutie when he arrived at the Eagles' game against Virginia Tech. Koppen was introduced to a big cheer during the first quarter.

The Patriots are well under the salary cap after allowing kicker Adam Vinatieri and linebacker Willie McGinest to leave as free agents. The team could not reach an agreement with holdout Deion Branch, the MVP of the 2005 Super Bowl, and traded him to the Seattle Seahawks last month for a first-round draft pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Semana 2, Patriots vs Dolphins: Detalles por observar 

Aquí algunos detalles que debemos considerar a la hora de ver el partido del domingo.
Spielvorschau Woche 2: Erstes Division-Duell!

In Woche zwei treffen die Patriots auf den ersten Gegner ihrer eigenen Division. Beim Heimspiel gegen die Dolphins tragen sie Retro-Trikots und wollen ihren ersten Sieg einfahren.
Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Tyreek Hill, O'Brien vs. Fangio Headline Sunday Night's Matchup With the Dolphins

What will the Patriots defense do to slow down Miami's explosive passing offense on Sunday?
10 to Watch: Patriots eye big divisional matchup vs. Dolphins

Here are the key things to watch for as the Patriots and Dolphins meet in an important Week 2 matchup.
Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault recap the season opening loss against the Philadelphia Eagles and look ahead to the Week 2 divisional matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Plus, Tamara Brown talks with TE Mike Gesicki.

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Take a look back at highlights from the 1985 AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots victory over the Dolphins at the Orange Bowl secured New England's first ever appearance in the Super Bowl.

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Patriots ​wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Miami defense, and Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on this episode of the Belestrator.
During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
