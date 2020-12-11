Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Dec 11 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 14 - 09:00 AM

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Patriots Sign LB Jack Cichy to the Practice Squad

Dec 11, 2020 at 05:27 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction - Single Player 2020 (use this)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Jack Cichy (pronounced sitch-E) to the practice squad. Cichy was released by the Patriots on Dec. 9.

Cichy, 25, was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England on Dec. 3, 2020. He was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder has played in 15 career regular season games as a reserve and posted two tackles on defense and four special teams tackles. He appeared in five games as a reserve this season for the Buccaneers and made one special teams tackle. Cichy was released by Tampa Bay on Dec. 2.

Related Content

news

Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi to the 53-man Roster; Place TE Ryan Izzo on Injured Reserve

Patriots announced today that they have activated tight end Devin Asiasi to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed TE Ryan Izzo on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they released LB Jack Cichy. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today a series of roster transactions
news

Patriots Claim LB Jack Cichy Off Waivers from Tampa Bay

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed LB Jack Cichy off waivers from Tampa Bay. 
news

Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Announce A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots have activated WR Donte Moncrief and DL Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster from the practice squad [Standard Elevations] and restored OL Justin Herron to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. The Patriots also announced that they have placed RB Rex Burkhead, DL Carl Davis and OL Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve and placed TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.
news

Patriots make a series of roster transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Terez Hall to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Additionally, the Patriots activated RB Sony Michel to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots activated WR Donte Moncrief to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevation) and signed DL Akeem Spence to the practice squad. Released OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Derek Rivers.
news

Patriots Make Practice Squad Changes

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. . In addition, TE Jake Burt returned to the practice squad after being placed on the practice squad injured reserve list on Oct. 28. The Patriots also released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

Dolegala was released by New England from the practice squad on Nov. 12.
news

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Additionally, New England released DL Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.
news

Patriots release TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad; place OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list

The New England Patriots announced that they have released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad.

Latest News

Patriots Sign LB Jack Cichy to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/11

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Rams presented by CarMax

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Los Angeles Rams Postgame Quotes 12/10

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi to the 53-man Roster; Place TE Ryan Izzo on Injured Reserve

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H.

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

Advertising