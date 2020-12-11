Patriots Sign LB Jack Cichy to the Practice Squad

Cichy, 25, was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England on Dec. 3, 2020. He was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder has played in 15 career regular season games as a reserve and posted two tackles on defense and four special teams tackles. He appeared in five games as a reserve this season for the Buccaneers and made one special teams tackle. Cichy was released by Tampa Bay on Dec. 2.