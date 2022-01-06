Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Reynolds, 31, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Jacksonville (2013-15), Chicago (2015), Atlanta (2016-17, 2020), Philadelphia (2018) and Cincinnati (2019). After being released by New England in the spring, he was signed by the New York Jets to the practice squad on Oct. 26 and was elevated to the active roster for one game. The 6-foot-1, 243-pounder was released by the Jets from the practice squad on Jan. 4, 2022. Reynolds originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Jacksonville out of Virginia in 2013. After seeing action in two games in 2015 with the Jaguars, he was released and signed by Chicago where he finished the season. Reynolds signed with Atlanta for his first stint with the team in March of 2016 and spent two seasons with the Falcons before signing with Philadelphia in 2018. He signed with San Francisco as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and was released at the end of training camp, before signing with Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2019. Reynolds had his second stint with Atlanta after joining the Falcons as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2020. Overall, Reynolds has played in 116 regular season games with seven starts and has registered 65 total tackles and 53 special teams tackles. In addition, he has played in seven postseason contests and has one tackle on defense and four special teams tackles.