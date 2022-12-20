Patriots Sign LB Terez Hall to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Terez Hall to the practice squad. Hall was released by New England on May 5, 2022.

Hall, 26, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent on May 2, 2019 out of Missouri. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder spent the 2019 season on the practice squad. In 2020, Hall began the regular season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster twice before being signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 21. He played in eight games with four starts and totaled 50 tackles and two passes defensed. Hall spent the 2021 season on the Reserve/PUP List.