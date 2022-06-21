Patriots sign offensive lineman Darryl Williams

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots announced that they have signed first-year OL Darryl Williams.

Jun 21, 2022 at 04:17 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed first-year OL Darryl Williams. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Williams, 25, spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on April 26, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was released by Kansas City on June 14, 2022. He was a three-year starter at college who played in 45 games with 38 starts, 25 at left guard and 13 at center.

Darryl Williams

#- OL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 304 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State

