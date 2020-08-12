Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Aug 12 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM
Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Aug 12, 2020 at 06:05 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Tyler Gauthier (pronounced – GOTH-year).

Gauthier, 23, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent on May 2, 2019, out of Miami (Fla.). The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder was released on Aug, 31, and signed to the practice squad on Oct. 15. Gauthier was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster from the New England practice squad on Dec. 10, and was inactive for the final three weeks of the season. He was released by Jacksonville on Aug, 8, 2020.

Related Content

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List
news

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

The Patriots announced that that they have signed DL Darius Kilgo. In addition, LB Brandon King was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. 
Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit
news

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

The New England Patriots announced that that they have acquired cornerback Michael Jackson in a trade with the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Zuber was originally signed by the Patriots on May 5, and released on July 26.
Patriots Make Roster Transactions
news

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

The Patriots announced that LB Dont'a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Marqise Lee have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision.
Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke
news

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie QB Brian Lewerke.
Patriots Announce Roster Moves
news

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that S Patrick Chung and OL Najee Toran have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision and will not play this season.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie WR Will Hastings.
Patriots release nine players
news

Patriots release nine players

The New England Patriots announced that they have released nine players.
Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins
news

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Lenzy Pipkins.
Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton
news

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

The New England Patriots officially announced the signing of veteran QB Cam Newton.
Safety Kyle Dugger (23) from Lenior-Rhyne University.
news

Patriots Sign Second-Round Draft Pick DB Kyle Dugger

 Patriots announced today the signing of second-round draft pick DB Kyle Dugger.

Latest News

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Report: Patriots sign two veterans

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Unfiltered Notebook 8/10: Veteran Edelman sets example, Wynn ready to roll

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots News Blitz 8/10: Pats add more cornerback depth

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/7

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/7

How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

How will Patriots opt-outs impact the roster?

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Isaiah Wynn drops mini-documentary on Instagram, sheds light on his family and perseverance 

Isaiah Wynn drops mini-documentary on Instagram, sheds light on his family and perseverance 

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who replaces Hightower and what to do with the added cap space?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who replaces Hightower and what to do with the added cap space?

Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL

Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL

Advertising