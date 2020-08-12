Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Gauthier, 23, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent on May 2, 2019, out of Miami (Fla.). The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder was released on Aug, 31, and signed to the practice squad on Oct. 15. Gauthier was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster from the New England practice squad on Dec. 10, and was inactive for the final three weeks of the season. He was released by Jacksonville on Aug, 8, 2020.