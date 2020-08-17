Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Aug 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM
Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Aug 17, 2020 at 04:50 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Ben Braden, TE Paul Butler and TE Alex Ellis. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Braden, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets out of Michigan May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-6, 329-pounder spent the entire 2017 season on the Jets practice squad and split the 2018 season between the practice squad and the 53-man roster for the Jets, seeing action in the final two games of the season. Last year, he spent time on the practice squads for Green Bay and the Jets before being signed to the Jets 53-man roster and seeing action in the regular-season finale. Braden was released by the Jets on Aug. 3, 2020.

 Butler, 27, was originally signed by the Oakland Raiders as a rookie free agent on May 7, 2018, out of California (Pa.). The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder spent the 2018 season on the Raiders practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster for the final two games of the season, although he was inactive for those games. After spending part of the 2019 season on the practice squad for the Raiders, he was released on April 15, 2020, and claimed off waivers by Detroit. Butler was released by Detroit on May 5, and re-signed by the Raiders May 28, before being released on Aug. 3.

Ellis, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans out of Tennessee on May 9, 2016. The 6-foot-4, 253-pounder was released by Tennessee after training camp. He was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars to the practice squad on Sept. 5, 2016, and added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 26, playing in six games and recording three receptions for 11 yards. Ellis was released by Jacksonville after training camp in 2017 and spent part of the 2017 season on the New Orleans Saints practice squad. He played in two games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 before landing on injured reserve. Ellis spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, seeing action in three games. He was released by Philadelphia on July 17, 2020.

Related Content

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo
news

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

The New England Patriots announced that that they have released WR Quincy Adeboyejo.
Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List
news

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

The Patriots have announced the signing of veteran running back Lamar Miller. In addition, the Patriots announced that DL Nick Coe was released and OL Dustin Woodard was placed on the Reserve/Retired List.
Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Tyler Gauthier.
Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List
news

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

The Patriots announced that that they have signed DL Darius Kilgo. In addition, LB Brandon King was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. 
Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit
news

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

The New England Patriots announced that that they have acquired cornerback Michael Jackson in a trade with the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Zuber was originally signed by the Patriots on May 5, and released on July 26.
Patriots Make Roster Transactions
news

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

The Patriots announced that LB Dont'a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Marqise Lee have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision.
Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke
news

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie QB Brian Lewerke.
Patriots Announce Roster Moves
news

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that S Patrick Chung and OL Najee Toran have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision and will not play this season.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie WR Will Hastings.
Patriots release nine players
news

Patriots release nine players

The New England Patriots announced that they have released nine players.

Latest News

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers

Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Patriots News Blitz 8/12: Pats are on to Phase 2

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

20 Burning Patriots training camp questions

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Patriots News Blitz 8/11: Pats rounding out roster

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Reports: Patriots add offensive lineman, running back

Advertising