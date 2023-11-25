Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Release QB Will Grier

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released QB Will Grier.
McDermott (jersey #75), 31, was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 17, 2023 and was elevated to the active roster for the last three games, making two starts at left tackle. He was placed on injured reserve by New England on Aug. 29, 2023 and released from the injured reserve list on Sept. 8. McDermott was originally a sixth-round draft pick by New England out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19), the New York Jets (2019-22) and New England (2022). The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Jets practice squad on Nov. 22, 2022 and started in six games at right tackle. Overall, he has played in 51 NFL games with 14 starts, two at right guard, four at left tackle, seven at right tackle and one as a tackle-eligible tight end.
Grier, 28, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on Sept. 22, 2023. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (100th pick overall) of the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder, spent his first two seasons with Carolina before being acquired off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Grier was released by Dallas on Aug. 29, 2023 and was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals to the practice squad on Aug. 20, 2023. He has played in two NFL games when he started in the final two games of the 2019 season for Carolina, finishing 28-of-52 for 228 yards. Greier was inactive as the third quarterback for New England in seven games and dressed but did not play at Las Vegas.