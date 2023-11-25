Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Release QB Will Grier

Nov 25, 2023 at 04:54 PM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released QB Will Grier.

Conor McDermott

#75 OT

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: UCLA

McDermott (jersey #75), 31, was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 17, 2023 and was elevated to the active roster for the last three games, making two starts at left tackle. He was placed on injured reserve by New England on Aug. 29, 2023 and released from the injured reserve list on Sept. 8. McDermott was originally a sixth-round draft pick by New England out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19), the New York Jets (2019-22) and New England (2022). The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Jets practice squad on Nov. 22, 2022 and started in six games at right tackle. Overall, he has played in 51 NFL games with 14 starts, two at right guard, four at left tackle, seven at right tackle and one as a tackle-eligible tight end.

Grier, 28, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on Sept. 22, 2023.  He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (100th pick overall) of the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder, spent his first two seasons with Carolina before being acquired off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Grier was released by Dallas on Aug. 29, 2023 and was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals to the practice squad on Aug. 20, 2023. He has played in two NFL games when he started in the final two games of the 2019 season for Carolina, finishing 28-of-52 for 228 yards. Greier was inactive as the third quarterback for New England in seven games and dressed but did not play at Las Vegas.

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Giants Preview, Lawrence Guy Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we celebrate the holiday season highlighting a 30 year tradition, as well as sit in with a Patriots veteran who hosts teammates at his home.  Our Tales from the Tailgate series introduces you to a Cape Cod restauranteur who puts his cooking skills on display in the Gillette parking lots.  Plus, the meaningful and important connection between the players, the fans, and autographs.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Tales From the Tailgate: EJ Cubellis

On this episode of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to a EJ Cubellis, a passionate cook and restaurateur who pairs food and football tailgates like no one else.

Patriots This Week: Bye Week Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching Week 12 Against the New York Giants

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots coming off their bye week and preview the Patriots week twelve matchup against the New York Giants.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Lawrence Guy's Home

Get an inside look at Lawrence Guy's Thanksgiving dinner as he is joined by some of his teammates.

Bailey Zappe 11/24: "You've got to stay ready"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Players discuss the importance of signing autographs and fan interaction

Patriot players including David Andrews, Matthew Slater, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon, and more talk of the importance of signing autographs and interacting with their fans.
