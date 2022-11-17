Patriots Sign OL Hunter Thedford to the Practice Squad

Thedford, 25, signed with Detroit as a rookie free agent tight end out of Utah on Jan. 14, 2021 but was released on Aug. 19, 2021. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in the 8th round last year and finished the season with 13 receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown. Thedford began his college career as a defensive end at Southern Methodist University (2016-18) before moving to tight end and finishing his college career at Utah for the 2019 season.