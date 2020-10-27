Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Oct 27 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Bill Belichick on WEEI: 'Ball security has got to be better'

After Further Review: Early breakdowns undercut Patriots

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/26: 'I have to get better'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. 49ers presented by CarMax

Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

Game Observations: Patriots have no answers for 49ers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

Belichick 10/25: 'We were clearly outcoached, outplayed, out-everything'

Patriots All Access: 49ers Preview

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Do Your Life: Josh McDaniels

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Patriots sign OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad; release OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad

Oct 27, 2020 at 05:10 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Transactions-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad. Roos was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 1.

Steckler, 24, was signed by the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Northern Illinois on April 27, 2020, and released prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder played in 47 games with 43 starts over his four-year collegiate career, appearing at every position along the offensive line except center. Steckler started every game at right tackle for NIU in 2019, participating in virtually every offensive snap and was a consensus first-team All-MAC selection.

Roos, 27, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder was released by Seattle on July 27, 2020, claimed off waivers by Las Vegas and released prior to the start of the regular season. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Seattle out of Purdue in 2017. After seeing limited action as a rookie, Roos spent the entire 2018 season on the practice squad. He began the 2019 season on the Seahawks practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster, appearing in seven regular-season games and two playoff contests as a reserve. Overall, Roos has played in 14 regular-season games and two postseason contests.

Related Content

news

Patriots Activate C David Andrews; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated C David Andrews to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve and elevated DL Tashawn Bower (Standard Elevation) and DL Nick Thurman (COVID-19 Replacement) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Re-Sign WR Mason Kinsey to the Practice Squad; Release WR Devin Ross from the Practice Squad.

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to the practice squad and released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Patriots make a series of roster transactions

The Patriots have announced the following transactions ahead of their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Patriots Release TE Paul Quessenberry from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign DL Carl Davis from Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Carl Davis to the 53-man roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. 
news

Patriots re-sign TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski were activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, WR Isaiah Zuber has been added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots have also placed DB Cody Davis and RB Sony Michel on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign LB Michael Pinckney to the Practice Squad; Release DL Xavier Williams from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Michael Pinckney to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released DL Xavier Williams from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign OL Jordan Roos to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mason Kinsey from the Practice Squad.

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the practice squad.

Latest News

Patriots sign OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad; release OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad

McCourtys host special night of 'Double Coverage' to shine light on Tackle Sickle Cell 

Unfiltered Notebook 10/27: Pats looking to make practice execution into gameday reality

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. 49ers presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Early breakdowns undercut Patriots

Game Observations: Patriots have no answers for 49ers

Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes first NFL player with 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. 49ers Stats from Week 7

San Francisco 49ers Postgame Quotes 10/25

Inactive Analysis: Good news for OL, bad news for rookies

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots vs. 49ers

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to get even vs. 49ers

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

Advertising