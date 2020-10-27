Patriots sign OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad; release OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad. Roos was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 1.

Steckler, 24, was signed by the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Northern Illinois on April 27, 2020, and released prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder played in 47 games with 43 starts over his four-year collegiate career, appearing at every position along the offensive line except center. Steckler started every game at right tackle for NIU in 2019, participating in virtually every offensive snap and was a consensus first-team All-MAC selection.