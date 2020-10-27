Patriots sign OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad; release OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad. Roos was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 1.
Steckler, 24, was signed by the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Northern Illinois on April 27, 2020, and released prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder played in 47 games with 43 starts over his four-year collegiate career, appearing at every position along the offensive line except center. Steckler started every game at right tackle for NIU in 2019, participating in virtually every offensive snap and was a consensus first-team All-MAC selection.
Roos, 27, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder was released by Seattle on July 27, 2020, claimed off waivers by Las Vegas and released prior to the start of the regular season. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Seattle out of Purdue in 2017. After seeing limited action as a rookie, Roos spent the entire 2018 season on the practice squad. He began the 2019 season on the Seahawks practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster, appearing in seven regular-season games and two playoff contests as a reserve. Overall, Roos has played in 14 regular-season games and two postseason contests.