Patriots Sign OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad.

Cannon, 34, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder was traded by New England to the Houston Texans on March 18, 2021. Cannon made 69 starts for the Patriots from 2011 through the 2019 season before opting out of the 2020 season. He was limited to just four starts at right tackle in 2021 for Houston and was released on March 15, 2022. Cannon was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 13 and elevated to the active roster for the game at Green Bay last week. Overall, he has played in 120 regular season games with 73 starts.

Gilbert, 31, has had two previous stints with New England after sending time on the practice squad in 2014 and in 2021. The Patriots signed Gilbert to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021, after he was released by Dallas following training camp. Gilbert was signed by Washington to the 53-man roster from the New England practice squad on Dec. 17, where he started in one game at Philadelphia and finished 20-of-31 for 194 yards. Gilbert signed with Las Vegas on March 30, 2022 and released on May 12.

The 6-foot-4, 221-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams (214th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. He has spent time with St. Louis, New England, Detroit, Las Vegas, Carolina, Cleveland, Dallas and Washington during his NFL career. Overall, he has played in eight games with two starts and has completed 43-of-75 for 477 yards with one touchdown and one interception.