Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Oct 05 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Packers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Packers

Patriots at Packers Highlights | NFL Week 4

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/2

Bill Belichick 10/2: "In the end, Rodgers was just too good"

Bailey Zappe 10/2: "I feel like we played well as a team"

Matthew Judon 10/2: "The only good comes with a W"

Photos: Patriots at Packers Week 4

Patriots Sign OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad. 

Oct 05, 2022 at 04:52 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad.

Cannon, 34, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder was traded by New England to the Houston Texans on March 18, 2021. Cannon made 69 starts for the Patriots from 2011 through the 2019 season before opting out of the 2020 season. He was limited to just four starts at right tackle in 2021 for Houston and was released on March 15, 2022. Cannon was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 13 and elevated to the active roster for the game at Green Bay last week. Overall, he has played in 120 regular season games with 73 starts.

Gilbert, 31, has had two previous stints with New England after sending time on the practice squad in 2014 and in 2021. The Patriots signed Gilbert to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021, after he was released by Dallas following training camp. Gilbert was signed by Washington to the 53-man roster from the New England practice squad on Dec. 17, where he started in one game at Philadelphia and finished 20-of-31 for 194 yards. Gilbert signed with Las Vegas on March 30, 2022 and released on May 12.

The 6-foot-4, 221-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams (214th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. He has spent time with St. Louis, New England, Detroit, Las Vegas, Carolina, Cleveland, Dallas and Washington during his NFL career. Overall, he has played in eight games with two starts and has completed 43-of-75 for 477 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Gutierrez, 24, was originally signed by Denver as a rookie free agent out of Minot State on May 13, 2022 and was released on Aug. 29. The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder appeared in 42 games with 35 starts during his four-year collegiate career. He originally entered college as tight end in 2017 before transitioning to the offensive line in 2018.

Related Content

news

Patriots Release WR Laquon Treadwell from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Elevate LB Harvey Langi to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Harvey Langi to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have traded OL Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign TE Scotty Washington to the Practice Squad; Release Rookie Jalen Wydermyer from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad and released TE Jalen Wydermyer from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed RB Ty Montgomery II on injured reserve and signed OL Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and LB Harvey Langi (laun-GEE) to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Laquon Treadwell to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team announced the signing of WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Practice Squad; Place Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR

The Patriots announced today the signing of WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve and released DL Henry Anderson from injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots signed 15 players to the practice squad today.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

11 to Watch: Patriots look for throwback win vs. Lions

Patriots Sign OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to the Practice Squad

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise on Detroit offensive line 10/5: "There is a lot of size and strength"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/5: "I want that winning feeling on Sunday"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his locker room interview on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

David Andrews on Detroit 10/5: "They are a team that likes to blitz a lot"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media from Gillette Stadium Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

The New England Patriots will wear their new red throwback jerseys for the first time at Gillette Stadium during the Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising