Patriots Sign P Michael Palardy to the 53-Man Roster; Place P Jake Bailey on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed P Michael Palardy to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed P Jake Bailey on injured reserve.

Palardy, 30, was signed by New England to the practice squad on November 1, 2022. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders out of Tennessee in 2014. He spent five seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2016-20) and one season with the Miami Dolphins (2021). Overall, he has played in 72 NFL games and has punted 321 times for a 45.2-yard average with 118 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. He has also spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Toronto Argonauts, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.