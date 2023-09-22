Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign QB Will Grier to the 53-man Roster from the Cincinnati Practice Squad; Place DB Marcus Jones on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Marcus Jones on injured reserve.

Grier, 28, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (100th pick overall) of the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder, spent his first two seasons with Carolina before being acquired off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Grier was released by Dallas on Aug. 29, 2023 and was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals to the practice squad on Aug. 20, 2023. He has played in two NFL games when he started in the final two games of the 2019 season for Carolina, finishing 28-of-52 for 228 yards.

news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Release Two Players

The Patriots announced today that they released QB Ian Book from the practice squad and QB Matt Corral from exempt/left squad.
news

Patriots Elevate Two Players from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Calvin Munson and WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster. 
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
news

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
news

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed fifteen players to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

The Patriots announced today a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-man roster limit. 
news

Patriots Release QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman

The New England Patriots announced that they have released quarterback Trace McSorley and punter Corliss Waitman.
