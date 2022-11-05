Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place OL Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve; Elevate WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and Kody Russey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Marcus Cannon on injured reserve.

In addition, the Patriots elevated WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and OL Kody Russey to the active roster.

J.J. Taylor

Taylor, 24, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Arizona in 2020. The 5-foot-6, 185-pounder, has played in 11 games over the last two seasons with 42 rushing attempts for 147 yards and two touchdowns and five receptions for 12 yards. He has also returned five kicks for 112 yards and one punt for 11 yards. Taylor was released by New England the end of training camp this past summer and signed to the practice squad.

Marcus Cannon

Cannon, 34, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 13 and then signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 5. He has played in five games with four starts in 2022.

Lynn Bowden Jr.

Bowden Jr., 25, was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft (80th overall) out of Kentucky. The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder was traded from Las Vegas to the Miami Dolphins on September 5, 2020. He played in 10 games with four starts and caught 28 passes for 211 yards and had nine rushing attempts for 32 yards as a rookie in 2020. Bowden Jr. spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve. He was released by Miami on August 30, 2022 and signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1.

Kody Russey

Russey, 24, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Houston on May 9, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. He was elevated to the active roster and dressed but did not play last week at the New York Jets. Russey started his college career at Louisiana Tech, where he started 46 games at center. He transferred to Houston in 2021 and started 14 games at center.

Trending Video

Mic'd Up at Practice: Patriots Running Backs Coach Vinnie Sunseri

Listen to the sounds of practice outside of Gillette Stadium as Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri is mic'd up as New England prepares to take on the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Journey: Rhamondre Stevenson

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Rhamondre Stevenson as he journeys from his pickup football games all the way into the NFL with the Patriots.

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Devin McCourty takes us behind the scenes in the Patriots locker room, and his decision to join in a unique celebration. Plus, Bill Belichick highlights the Colts stout defensive line on the Belestrator, and hear from Rhamondre Stevenson about his unconventional path to the NFL in "The Journey". All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jakobi Meyers 11/4: "No matter what they say Mac Jones keeps just fighting"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 11/4: "We're prepared for all types of quarterback runs and scrambles"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/4: "We have to be ready for everything that we have seen so far"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
