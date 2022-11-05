Patriots Sign RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place OL Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve; Elevate WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and Kody Russey to the Active Roster

Bowden Jr., 25, was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft (80th overall) out of Kentucky. The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder was traded from Las Vegas to the Miami Dolphins on September 5, 2020. He played in 10 games with four starts and caught 28 passes for 211 yards and had nine rushing attempts for 32 yards as a rookie in 2020. Bowden Jr. spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve. He was released by Miami on August 30, 2022 and signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1.