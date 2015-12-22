Patriots sign RB Steven Jackson; Release DL Ishmaa'ily Kitchen

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed veteran RB Steven Jackson. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released DL Ishmaa'ily Kitchen.
Jackson, 32, is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams (2004-12) and Atlanta Falcons (2013-14). The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (24th overall) by St. Louis out of Oregon State in the 2004 NFL Draft. Jackson joins the Patriots with 158 games played with 146 starts, compiling 2,743 career rushing attempts for 11,388 yards (4.2 avg.) and 68 touchdowns. He has also registered 460 receptions for 3,663 yards (8.0 avg.) and nine touchdowns. His 11,388 yards rushing are 18th-most in NFL history. Jackson is the only active running back in the NFL to record at least 10,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards and one of just 14 players in NFL history to accomplish that feat.
Jackson has eight career 1,000-yard rushing seasons, all coming consecutively from 2005-11, joining Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, Curtis Martin, Thurman Thomas and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs to record at least eight straight 1,000-yard seasons. Jackson has been named to three career Pro Bowls (2006, 09-10) and was named Associated Press Second Team All-Pro in 2006 and 2009.
Veteran running back Steven Jackson signed with New England on Tuesday, December 22, 2015. Take a look at a few photos from throughout his career.
Jackson has played in two career postseason games and has rushed for 68 yards on 19 carries (3.6 avg.) and caught three passes for three yards (1.0 avg.).
Last season, Jackson appeared in 15 games with 15 starts for Atlanta and compiled 190 rushes for 707 yards (3.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. He also posted 20 receptions for 148 yards (7.4 avg.).
Kitchen, 27, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on Dec. 16, 2015 and was inactive last week against Tennessee. He played three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2012-14) and spent two games with the Detroit Lions in 2015 after being released by the Browns prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 out of Kent State. He was released by the Ravens at the end of training camp and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland. During his time in Cleveland, Kitchen played in 40 games with three starts and totaled 90 tackles. He played in one game with Detroit as a reserve but did not register any tackles before released on Oct. 23.