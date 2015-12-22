Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign RB Steven Jackson; Release DL Ishmaa'ily Kitchen

The Patriots announced today that they have signed veteran RB Steven Jackson. In addition, the Patriots released DL Ishmaa’ily Kitchen.

New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed veteran RB Steven Jackson. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released DL Ishmaa'ily Kitchen.

Jackson, 32, is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams (2004-12) and Atlanta Falcons (2013-14). The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (24th overall) by St. Louis out of Oregon State in the 2004 NFL Draft. Jackson joins the Patriots with 158 games played with 146 starts, compiling 2,743 career rushing attempts for 11,388 yards (4.2 avg.) and 68 touchdowns. He has also registered 460 receptions for 3,663 yards (8.0 avg.) and nine touchdowns. His 11,388 yards rushing are 18th-most in NFL history. Jackson is the only active running back in the NFL to record at least 10,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards and one of just 14 players in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

Jackson has eight career 1,000-yard rushing seasons, all coming consecutively from 2005-11, joining Emmitt Smith, Barry Sanders, Curtis Martin, Thurman Thomas and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs to record at least eight straight 1,000-yard seasons. Jackson has been named to three career Pro Bowls (2006, 09-10) and was named Associated Press Second Team All-Pro in 2006 and 2009.

Best of Steven Jackson

Veteran running back Steven Jackson signed with New England on Tuesday, December 22, 2015.  Take a look at a few photos from throughout his career.

Running back Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams points for his blockers on a running play against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium on October 24, 2004 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Rams 31-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
1 / 14

Running back Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams points for his blockers on a running play against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium on October 24, 2004 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Rams 31-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP Images
Running back Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams gets some yardage on a sweep against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium on October 24, 2004 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Rams 31-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
2 / 14

Running back Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams gets some yardage on a sweep against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium on October 24, 2004 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Rams 31-14. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP Images
Running back Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams rushes for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints at the Edward Jones Dome on October 23, 2005 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Saints 28-17. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
3 / 14

Running back Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams rushes for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints at the Edward Jones Dome on October 23, 2005 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Saints 28-17. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP Images
St. Louis Rams' Steven Jackson (39) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with teammate Torry Holt against the Seattle Seahawks In an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Bill Boyce)
4 / 14

St. Louis Rams' Steven Jackson (39) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with teammate Torry Holt against the Seattle Seahawks In an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Bill Boyce)

BILL BOYCE/AP Images
St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson, high-steps into the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown-run in the fourth quarter of a NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006. St. Louis won, 20-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
5 / 14

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson, high-steps into the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown-run in the fourth quarter of a NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006. St. Louis won, 20-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images
St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) smiles after the Rams defeated the Oakland Raiders 20-0 after their NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006 in Oakland, Calif. Jackson scored two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
6 / 14

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) smiles after the Rams defeated the Oakland Raiders 20-0 after their NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006 in Oakland, Calif. Jackson scored two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

PAUL SAKUMA/AP Images
St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) finds an opening during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 18, 2007 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
7 / 14

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) finds an opening during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 18, 2007 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Greg Trott/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) raises his hand in the air as he celebrates a touchdown during a Week 14 NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Monday, December 8, 2014. The Packers defeated the Falcons 43-37. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
8 / 14

Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) raises his hand in the air as he celebrates a touchdown during a Week 14 NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Monday, December 8, 2014. The Packers defeated the Falcons 43-37. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) takes the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
9 / 14

Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) takes the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson /AP Images
Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Bradley McDougald (30) to score on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
10 / 14

Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Bradley McDougald (30) to score on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) carries the ball during an NFL week 14 football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 8, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 22-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
11 / 14

Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) carries the ball during an NFL week 14 football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 8, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 22-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

David Stluka/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
12 / 14

Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson /AP Images
Steven Jackson of the St. Louis Rams runs for some of his 125 yards against the Washington Redskins at the Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on August 27, 2004. The Rams won 28-3. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
13 / 14

Steven Jackson of the St. Louis Rams runs for some of his 125 yards against the Washington Redskins at the Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on August 27, 2004. The Rams won 28-3. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

G. Newman Lowrance/AP Images
This is a 2014 photo of Steven Jackson of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 16, 2014 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
14 / 14

This is a 2014 photo of Steven Jackson of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 16, 2014 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AP Images
Jackson has played in two career postseason games and has rushed for 68 yards on 19 carries (3.6 avg.) and caught three passes for three yards (1.0 avg.).

Last season, Jackson appeared in 15 games with 15 starts for Atlanta and compiled 190 rushes for 707 yards (3.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. He also posted 20 receptions for 148 yards (7.4 avg.).

Kitchen, 27, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on Dec. 16, 2015 and was inactive last week against Tennessee. He played three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2012-14) and spent two games with the Detroit Lions in 2015 after being released by the Browns prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 out of Kent State. He was released by the Ravens at the end of training camp and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland. During his time in Cleveland, Kitchen played in 40 games with three starts and totaled 90 tackles. He played in one game with Detroit as a reserve but did not register any tackles before released on Oct. 23.

