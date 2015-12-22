Patriots sign RB Steven Jackson; Release DL Ishmaa'ily Kitchen

Kitchen, 27, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on Dec. 16, 2015 and was inactive last week against Tennessee. He played three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2012-14) and spent two games with the Detroit Lions in 2015 after being released by the Browns prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 out of Kent State. He was released by the Ravens at the end of training camp and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland. During his time in Cleveland, Kitchen played in 40 games with three starts and totaled 90 tackles. He played in one game with Detroit as a reserve but did not register any tackles before released on Oct. 23.