Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 07 - 05:15 PM | Sun Sep 10 - 02:05 PM

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out CB Jack Jones, Five Others Questionable for Opener vs. Eagles 

Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Patriots set 2023 captains

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

Unfiltered Roundtable: Pats kick off '23 vs. Eagles

Week 1 Injury Report: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Players Preview First Game of 2023 NFL Season | Press Pass

Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Eagles at Patriots

NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

Former Patriots earn nominations for Senior Bowl's 75th Anniversary Team

Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

Sep 09, 2023 at 04:52 PM

New England Patriots

Staff

Sep 09, 2023 at 04:52 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad.

In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.

Montgomery II, 30, was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans on March 19, 2022. The 6-foot, 220-pounder is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Green Bay (2015-18), Baltimore (2018), the New York Jets (2019), New Orleans Saints (2020-21) and New England (2022). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (94th overall) by Green Bay out of Stanford in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was traded by Green Bay to Baltimore on Oct. 30, 2018 in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. Montgomery signed with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and then with New Orleans in 2020. He has played in 79 games with 20 starts and has 142 receptions for 1,119 yards with four touchdowns, 260 rushing attempts for 1,178 yards with seven touchdown and returned 57 kicks for 1,274 yards. Montgomery was released on Aug. 29 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30.

Zappe, 24, was originally a fourth-round draft pick (137th overall) by New England in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder, began his rookie season as the third string quarterback but moved to the backup quarterback spot after a series of injuries. He played in four games with two starts and completed 65-of-92 passes for 781 yards with five touchdowns. Zappe was released on Aug. 29 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30.

Munson, 28, has had three different stints with New England, spending time on the practice squad in 2018 and 2019, the 53-man roster in 2021 and the practice squad in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the New York Giants out of San Diego State. Munson has also spent time with Miami. He was placed on injured reserve in August last summer and then released by Miami on Oct. 10, before being signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 12. Overall, he has played in 43 games with seven starts and accumulated 45 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Munson was released on Aug. 29 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30.

Corral, 24, was claimed off waivers from Carolina on Aug. 31. He was originally drafted by Carolina in the third round (94th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi and released on Aug. 30. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, spent his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a preseason injury. He played four seasons at Mississippi and finished his college career with 8,287 passing yards and 57 touchdowns.

